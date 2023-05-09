The Best Places to Live in America

What exactly makes a place an ideal hometown? Perhaps affordability, an area with a stellar school system, and access to shopping—depending on priorities, any of these might be deciding factors in choosing the best place to live in America.

To help, Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live using Niche's 2023 rankings. Niche ranks places to live based on an array of factors, including the cost of living, educational level of residents, housing, and public schools.

This list features college towns, suburbs, and cities, with spots on the East Coast dominating. Many are appealing for varied reasons—relatively safe environments and commitment to education, proximity to the cultural attractions of an urban area, or nearby wilderness for hiking and skiing. Some grew popular when a major company moved in, boosting local job opportunities. Some are especially quaint and historical, while others have been experiencing tech booms.

Whether you are looking to relocate, just daydreaming about a change of scenery, or curious to see if your hometown is mentioned, take a look at the American towns and cities that have earned their spot on this list of the top 50 places to live in the U.S.