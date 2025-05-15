13 Pizza Styles Everyone Thinks Are The Best (But They’re Probably Wrong)

The best style of pizza is probably the one most closely associated with where you grew up or where you live now.

There's a certain homer-ism that comes with proclaiming your pizza allegiance. And I'm certainly not going to argue with you when it comes to the top pizza style.

Go ahead and think a big slice on a paper plate is good while walking around New York City. I also won't turn down a second slice of Detroit-style pizza even if it's in the shape of a giant rectangle.

No matter how much you LOVE your favorite pizza style, there's probably at least three or four other styles of pizza that are just as good, if not better.

It's OK if you don't want to admit it. It's also OK if you don't agree with what makes any of these 13 pizza styles so special.

Just keep living in your bubble and enjoying the local stuff.

