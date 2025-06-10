Best In Sports Photos: NBA Finals Tips Off; Puck Drops on Stanley Cup Finals

We rounded up some of the best photos from a busy week in sports.

The NBA Finals started in dramatic fashion as the Indiana Pacers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder on a last-second score from Tyrese Haliburton.

On the ice, the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers started their battle for the Stanley Cup in a rematch of last year's finals.

Here are some of the best photos from both championship series, along with action from Major League Baseball and the French Open.

Best Sports Photos Of The Week: NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Playoffs and French Open Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

BEST PHOTOS: Indiana Pacers Take Game 1 Of NBA Finals With Win Over Oklahoma City Thunder Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll