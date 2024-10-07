15 Beloved Foods Americans Mistakenly Believe They Invented

If someone tells you "it's as American as apple pie," maybe they mean it's not REALLY from the U.S.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The apple pie along with several other common dishes found on American menus have histories that start outside of the U.S. In some cases, the American version we know and love today looks nothing like the original recipe.

Fried chicken? Sorry, a bunch of other countries were doing it before the U.S. Cheesecake? Greece was feeding it to their Olympic athletes for energy before it was ever served in New York.

READ MORE: Why French Fries Taste So Good When Dipped In Milkshakes

Here is a look at 15 foods Americans mistakenly believe were invented here, but are instead originally from other countries.

15 Foods People Mistakenly Think Were Invented In America Sorry, the apple pie isn't American. Neither is cheesecake or peanut butter. Here is a look at 15 foods Americans mistakenly believe were invented here, but are instead originally from other countries. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll