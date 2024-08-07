Every State Where It’s Illegal to Own an Adorable Axolotl as a Pet

They're cute and they could get you into a lot of trouble.

Axolotl have been rising in popularity in recent years thanks to the amphibious creature's appearances in popular video games and as a plush character readily available on store shelves.

What Is An Axolotl?

Axolotls are a type of salamander commonly found in parts of Mexico. Unfortunately, they're not as prevalent as they once were.

The BBC once described the axolotl as "the amphibian that never grew up," and for good reason. Not only does the creature have an almost child-like face, but it also "uniquely spends its whole life in its larval form."

A cute pink axolotl is smiling Getty Images loading...

"Its odd lifestyle, features and ability to regenerate body parts make it a popular animal kept in labs, schools and as pets," the BBC wrote.

The same report noted how the axolotl population has taken a hit in recent years, especially in Mexico City where rapid residential growth has affected local wildlife.

That hasn't stopped the axolotl from growing in popularity with appearances in the world of Pokemon and also in video games such as Minecraft and Fortnite Battle Royale.

Where Axolotls Are Illegal In The U.S.

As interest in axolotls continues to rise, so does the desire to own one as a pet. Most states are totally fine with you welcoming the happy-faced creatures into your home. But there are still a few that have an axolotl of your own.

According to Axolotl Central, which serves as an online expert's guide to all things axolotl, they are illegal to have as pets in California, Maine, New Jersey and the Washington, D.C. area. Additionally, both New Mexico and Hawaii require permits to legally own an axolotl.

An adorable axolotl swims next to bubbles in the water. Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

"The reason that man governments outlaw ownership of axolotls comes down to the large environmental threat they pose if they were to be released into the wild," Axolotl Central says. "For example, this is the case in California where the potential release of axolotls could cause severe environmental damage."

From the sounds of it, though, you might want to think twice about having an axolotl as a pet even if you're in a state where they are legal to own. Axolotl Central says you should expect to have to do a lot of work to keep your axolotl thriving.

Care for an axolotl includes:

Keeping them below room temperature

Feeding them with tongs

Cleaning their waste with a turkey baster

Maybe getting an axolotl stuffie isn't such a bad idea after all.

