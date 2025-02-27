Major Auto Parts Retailer Closing 700 Stores Starting in These States [LIST]

One of the largest auto parts supply stores in the U.S. is starting the process of closing a whopping locations as it looks to turn things around.

Store Closings Hitting Multiple Sectors

The first two months of 2025 has not exactly been kind to big-name chains with locations spread throughout the country. Just about every sector has seen brands shutting down locations.

For restaurants, we've had both Denny's and TGI Fridays announce they are closing underperforming locations.

Department stores including Macy's, JCPenney and Kohl's are operating with fewer stores than they started the year.

Discount retailers like Big Lots and Party City have shutdown for good.

The automotive sector has also been hit hard with a major player looking to close drastically reduce its number of stores.

Advance Auto Closing Stores, Reducing Headcount

In November 2024, Advance Auto announced its plan to shake-up its store portfolio. The company said it would close 500 corporate stores, 200 independently owned stores and four distribution centers by mid-2025.

Advance Auto Parts informed investors this week that the stores are still on track to close. There also will be a reduction in headcount among employees.

In 2024, the chain opened 42 stores while closing 40 locations. It ended the year with a total of 4,788 stores, up two stores from 2023. That total will look much different by the end of 2025 with the mass store closings in the works.

The first Advance Auto Parts locations to close have already been put up for sale. Hilco Real Estate Sales has listed the following stores are on the market:

Alabama

101 McMeans Ave., Bay Minette

Arizona

1202 West University Drive, Mesa

3246 West Indian School Road, Phoenix

3484 North Glassford Hill Road, Prescott Valley

Arkansas

2620 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith

California

68-580 Ramon Road, Cathedral City

Florida

390 East Hwy. 50, Clermont

3671 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers

Georgia

111 Prince St., Dublin

Kansas

2209 South 4th St., Leavenworth

Louisiana

2631 South Clayborne, New Orleans

Michigan

1405 Columbia Ave. West, Battle Creek

1784 28th At. SW, Wyoming

Mississippi

2818 Hwy. 82 East, Greenville

2020 Raymond Road, Jackson

205 West Northside Dr., Jackson

2906 8th St., Meridian

230 Memorial Dr., Picayune

North Carolina

5307 West Market St., Greensboro

Texas

10765 Leopard St., Corpus Christi

1010 North 10th St., McAllen

154 North Texas Blvd., Weslaco

Washington

18327 Hwy. 99, Lynnwood

Wisconsin

3404 Calumet Ave., Manitowoc

