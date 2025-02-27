Major Auto Parts Retailer Closing 700 Stores Starting in These States [LIST]
One of the largest auto parts supply stores in the U.S. is starting the process of closing a whopping locations as it looks to turn things around.
Store Closings Hitting Multiple Sectors
The first two months of 2025 has not exactly been kind to big-name chains with locations spread throughout the country. Just about every sector has seen brands shutting down locations.
For restaurants, we've had both Denny's and TGI Fridays announce they are closing underperforming locations.
Department stores including Macy's, JCPenney and Kohl's are operating with fewer stores than they started the year.
Discount retailers like Big Lots and Party City have shutdown for good.
The automotive sector has also been hit hard with a major player looking to close drastically reduce its number of stores.
Advance Auto Closing Stores, Reducing Headcount
In November 2024, Advance Auto announced its plan to shake-up its store portfolio. The company said it would close 500 corporate stores, 200 independently owned stores and four distribution centers by mid-2025.
Advance Auto Parts informed investors this week that the stores are still on track to close. There also will be a reduction in headcount among employees.
In 2024, the chain opened 42 stores while closing 40 locations. It ended the year with a total of 4,788 stores, up two stores from 2023. That total will look much different by the end of 2025 with the mass store closings in the works.
The first Advance Auto Parts locations to close have already been put up for sale. Hilco Real Estate Sales has listed the following stores are on the market:
Alabama
- 101 McMeans Ave., Bay Minette
Arizona
- 1202 West University Drive, Mesa
- 3246 West Indian School Road, Phoenix
- 3484 North Glassford Hill Road, Prescott Valley
Arkansas
- 2620 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith
California
- 68-580 Ramon Road, Cathedral City
Florida
- 390 East Hwy. 50, Clermont
- 3671 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers
Georgia
- 111 Prince St., Dublin
Kansas
- 2209 South 4th St., Leavenworth
Louisiana
- 2631 South Clayborne, New Orleans
Michigan
- 1405 Columbia Ave. West, Battle Creek
- 1784 28th At. SW, Wyoming
Mississippi
- 2818 Hwy. 82 East, Greenville
- 2020 Raymond Road, Jackson
- 205 West Northside Dr., Jackson
- 2906 8th St., Meridian
- 230 Memorial Dr., Picayune
North Carolina
- 5307 West Market St., Greensboro
Texas
- 10765 Leopard St., Corpus Christi
- 1010 North 10th St., McAllen
- 154 North Texas Blvd., Weslaco
Washington
- 18327 Hwy. 99, Lynnwood
Wisconsin
- 3404 Calumet Ave., Manitowoc
