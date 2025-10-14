As a kid, anything slightly scary can give you the heebie-jeebies, but there were some especially creepy movies back in the '90s that had us hiding under our covers.

'90s horror movies certainly had their own vibe. It was an era of crazy suspense with just enough scares and gore to terrify you, but still make you want to see more. They also usually starred the latest teen heartthrobs and "cool" kids.

⬇️👻Keep Scrolling for the Frightening List 💀⬇️

We'd scan through the aisles of the nearest Blockbuster on a Friday night until we found a copy of the latest thriller. Then we'd tell ourselves we could handle it and that "it won't be that scary." Clearly, we were wrong as some of these images are still seared in our brains. Like the crazy opening scene in Scream where Casey Becker (Drew Barrymore) is terrorized over the phone by Ghostface.

Paramount Paramount loading...

The opening scene in Scream had us scared to answer the phone and looking out our windows.

How did we even watch some of these movies as kids!? I guess parental controls weren't really a thing back then if your parents weren't around to monitor. Or maybe they just thought we could handle it.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: '90s Toys That Spark Instant Childhood Memories

Our tolerance to freaky films has certainly gone up since the '90s, but back then these were as scary as it gets. Let’s relive these frightening films and take a look back at the movies that kept us up at night.

Classic '90s Horror Movies That Gave Us Nightmares These are some of the freaky films from the '90s that kept us up as kids. Which one do you think was the scariest? Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

NOSTALGIA: Things You'd Find in Every '90s Home Back in the Day

Does getting scared go back a little more for you? Let's turn back time a little further and take a look at what kept kids up at night in the '70s and '80s.

LOOK: Creepy Things That Kept '70s and '80s Kids Up at Night Growing up in the '70s and '80s, the line between reality and fiction blurred—let’s revisit the movies and moments that kept us up at night (and maybe still do!) Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

With Halloween on the horizon, here's a look at some classic costumes from 1865 to today.