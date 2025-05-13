How to Get Paid By 23andMe Following Massive Data Breach

If you have ever used 23andMe there is a good chance you might have a check coming your way.

What Happened To 23andMe?

For those unfamiliar with the brand, 23andMe is an online ancestry and at-home DNA testing company that was once a big-name player in that sector. The company, at one time, was valued at nearly $6 billion.

But then everything fell apart.

23andMe filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a Missouri federal court in March. The following day, the company's CEO and founder announced she would be stepping away from the company.

The downfall of 23andMe may have actually started with a massive data breach in 2023.

Some 23andMe Users To Receive Payouts

According to TechCrunch, nearly 7 million users had their sensitive personal information compromised during the data breach. This included "customers' names, birth years, relationship labels, percentages of DNA shared with relatives, ancestry reports, and self-reported locations."

Nearly two years later, 23andMe customers may now be eligible to file claims for a potential payout.

TechCrunch reports the company started notifying both current and former customers on May 11 that they may be eligible to file a claim for "losses incurred."

Exactly how much that payout will be is uncertain at this time, as the situation is being tied to the ongoing bankruptcy proceedings. TechCrunch says a proposed $30 settlement in a related class action lawsuit connected to the cyberattack is currently on the table.

Those contacted by 23andMe regarding the data breach have until July 14 to file potential claims.