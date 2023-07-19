If you've felt this summer has been one of the worst in terms of heat, you're not wrong.

Parts of Texas, Arizona and New Mexico continue to suffer through a streak of high temperatures well over 100 degrees.

An eye-popping reading of 129 degrees was recorded in Saratoga Spring, California on July 16.

Record heat is being felt across the globe.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Earth just saw its hottest June in the past 174 years of climate record-keeping.

June had an average global surface temperature that was 1.89 degrees above the yearly average for the month. NOAA says the previous hottest June on record was June 2020.

What It Is Making It So Hot This Year?

There are two main factors driving the heat to greater extremes this summer according to an article recently published by Time.

"Long-term warming caused by heat-trapping gases spewed by the burning of coal, oil and natural gas." El Nino

According to NOAA, El Nino is a "natural climate phenomenon marked by warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean near the equator." This phenomenon happens an average of every 2-7 years.

Impacts from El Nino can include heavy rains, drought and (you guessed it) miserably hot weather.

When Will It Stop Being So Hot?

You may want to buy a few extra pairs of shorts. It doesn't look like relief is coming anytime soon.

Temperatures have been trending warmer since January and they will likely continue heading in that direction for the remainder of the year.

A climate report from the National Centers For Environmental Information states "there is a greater than 99% chance that 2023 will rank among the 10-warmest years on record and a 97% chance it will rank among the top five."

There's also a strong possibility we have yet to feel the full effect of the El Nino.

The article from Time reports this El Nino is still considered "weak to moderate" as impact. Forecasters believe it will peak in winter, possibly leading to an even hotter 2024.

Ready.Gov has posted a list of tips for living in areas with extreme heat. Among the tips are a collection of helpful tips for recognizing heat-related illness.

