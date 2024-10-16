TIME WARP: 79 Photos That Scream Life in the ’70s

The 1970s was all about extremes. Fashion was both shockingly tight and incredibly loose, often within the same outfit. It was more than a trend—it was a vibe.

The Grittiest Decade

Just like fashion, popular culture had its own rebellious streak. Films were grittier than ever with scenes that would cause a riot in theaters today (if people actually went to theaters). At the same time, disco might have "sucked" but it ruled the music scene and became the soundtrack to iconic "only in the '70s" movies like Saturday Night Fever.

Politically, the 1970s were bumpy, to say the least. The Vietnam War officially ended, but shaped much of the culture for years to come. Watergate ruled the nightly newscasts. Movements for women's and civil rights resulted in massive marches and there was a push to not only save the whole planet but also "Save the Whales."

Things Got Real in Entertainment

In entertainment, the seeds for the '80s blockbusters era were planted with game-changing movies like Jaws and Star Wars, which revolutionized both filmmaking and movie merchandising.

On the small (but very clunky) screen, lighthearted and wholesome sitcoms switched to more realistic portrayals of a quickly changing American population, with shows like All in the Family tackling tough issues and using language that I can't even include here.

But like any era that saw huge shifts, the '70s just had a look. You know a '70s photo when you see one. Below we take a look at 79 such photos, that show scenes from everyday life, to newsworthy events, sports and entertainment which perfectly capture that '70s vibe.

