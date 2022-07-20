The internet is buzzing after President Biden's speech today, Wednesday, in Massachusetts.

While talking about global warming, the President noted that the cancer rate in his home state of Deleware is high and he hinted that the oil industry may have something to do with it.

He said, “That’s why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation.”

Now, the internet is attempting to figure out if he admitted to a serious health issue or if this was just another gaffe by the President while at the podium.

Whatever the case may be, it will be interesting to see what the White House has to say about Biden's comments, which you can see below.

Here's the video.

Here's what a few are saying on Twitter since this speech from earlier today.