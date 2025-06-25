ZZ Top Extends Their Elevation Tour Into November

ZZ Top has extended their current Elevation Tour with a series of new shows, including dates that now take the tour into November.

The group's latest tour was to conclude in early October with a date in Indiana; new shows now bring the concerts to an end in early November with a performance in Rancho Mirage, California.

The new dates coincide with the return of drummer Frank Beard, who resumed his role on the tour earlier this month after being sidelined with foot and ankle issues.

READ MORE: Top 40 Songs of 1975

"This has been a great tour, so we figured it would be a good idea to add some additional dates to keep the good times rolling," said singer and guitarist Billy Gibbons in a press release announcing the shows. "Come on out and see us at a concert venue near you."

Where Is ZZ Top Playing in 2025?

ZZ Top's Elevation Tour, which launched at the start of June, will keep the band on the road through Nov. 7. New dates on the schedule include stops in Tulsa, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Las Vegas and other cities.

You can see the tour dates for ZZ Top's Elevation Tour below.

The band has a run of Canadian dates coming up this week, including a stop in Laval, Quebec, on Wednesday.

ZZ Top Elevation Tour 2025

June 25: Laval, QC - Place Bell

June 26: Quebec, QC - Agora Du Port Du Quebec

June 27: Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick

June 29: St. John's, NL - Iceberg Alley Performance Tent

Aug. 1: Sturgis, SD - Sturgis Motorcycle Rally (Venue: Buffalo Chip Campground)

Aug. 2: Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Sioux City

Aug. 4: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug. 6: Salina, KS - Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

Aug. 7: Washington, MO - Town & Country Fair

Aug. 8: Arcadia, WI - Ashley for the Arts

Aug. 10: Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater

Aug. 13: Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Concert Series

Aug. 14: Pocatello, ID - Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheater

Aug. 16: Lynden, WA - Northwest Washington Fair

Aug. 17: Eugene, OR - The Cuthbert Amphitheater

Aug. 22: Coquitlam, BC - Great Canadian Casino Vancouver

Aug. 23: Richmond, BC - River Rock Casino

Aug. 24: Auburn, WA - Muckleshoot Casino Resort

Aug. 26: Troutdale, OR - Edgefield Amphitheater

Aug. 28: Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery

Aug. 29: Murphys, CA - Ironstone Amphitheater

Aug. 30: Costa Mesa, CA - OC Fair & Event Center

Sept. 3: Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

Sept. 5: Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino Resort

Sept. 6: Memphis, TN - Memphis Botanic Garden

Sept. 7: Tuscaloosa, AL - Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater

Sept. 11: Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion

Sept. 13: Asbury Park, NJ - Sea Hear Now Festival

Sept. 14: Charles Town, WV - Hollywood Casino

Sept. 15: Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre

Sept. 17: New York, NY: Beacon Theater

Sept. 19: Danville, VA - The Pantheon at Caesars Virginia

Sept. 21: Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

Sept. 23: Binghamton, NY - Visions Memorial Arena

Sept. 24: Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

Sept. 26: Providence, RI - Veteran's Memorial Auditorium

Sept. 27: Hampton, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Sept. 28: West Springfield, MA - The Big E Arena

Oct. 2: Barco, NC - Morris Farm

Oct. 3: Winnsboro, SC - Field and Stream Music Fest

Oct. 5: Athens, GA - The Classic Center

Oct. 7: Knoxville, TN - The Tennessee Theatre

Oct. 9: Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park

Oct. 10: Terra Haute, IN - The Mill

Oct. 31: Las Vegas, NV - Palms Casino Resort Pearl Concert Theater

Nov. 2: Alpine, CA - Viejas Casino & Resort

Nov. 4: Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

Nov. 7: Rancho Mirage, CA - Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage