ZZ Top Extends Their Elevation Tour Into November
ZZ Top has extended their current Elevation Tour with a series of new shows, including dates that now take the tour into November.
The group's latest tour was to conclude in early October with a date in Indiana; new shows now bring the concerts to an end in early November with a performance in Rancho Mirage, California.
The new dates coincide with the return of drummer Frank Beard, who resumed his role on the tour earlier this month after being sidelined with foot and ankle issues.
"This has been a great tour, so we figured it would be a good idea to add some additional dates to keep the good times rolling," said singer and guitarist Billy Gibbons in a press release announcing the shows. "Come on out and see us at a concert venue near you."
Where Is ZZ Top Playing in 2025?
ZZ Top's Elevation Tour, which launched at the start of June, will keep the band on the road through Nov. 7. New dates on the schedule include stops in Tulsa, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Las Vegas and other cities.
You can see the tour dates for ZZ Top's Elevation Tour below.
The band has a run of Canadian dates coming up this week, including a stop in Laval, Quebec, on Wednesday.
ZZ Top Elevation Tour 2025
June 25: Laval, QC - Place Bell
June 26: Quebec, QC - Agora Du Port Du Quebec
June 27: Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick
June 29: St. John's, NL - Iceberg Alley Performance Tent
Aug. 1: Sturgis, SD - Sturgis Motorcycle Rally (Venue: Buffalo Chip Campground)
Aug. 2: Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Sioux City
Aug. 4: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Aug. 6: Salina, KS - Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts
Aug. 7: Washington, MO - Town & Country Fair
Aug. 8: Arcadia, WI - Ashley for the Arts
Aug. 10: Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater
Aug. 13: Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Concert Series
Aug. 14: Pocatello, ID - Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheater
Aug. 16: Lynden, WA - Northwest Washington Fair
Aug. 17: Eugene, OR - The Cuthbert Amphitheater
Aug. 22: Coquitlam, BC - Great Canadian Casino Vancouver
Aug. 23: Richmond, BC - River Rock Casino
Aug. 24: Auburn, WA - Muckleshoot Casino Resort
Aug. 26: Troutdale, OR - Edgefield Amphitheater
Aug. 28: Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery
Aug. 29: Murphys, CA - Ironstone Amphitheater
Aug. 30: Costa Mesa, CA - OC Fair & Event Center
Sept. 3: Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
Sept. 5: Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino Resort
Sept. 6: Memphis, TN - Memphis Botanic Garden
Sept. 7: Tuscaloosa, AL - Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater
Sept. 11: Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion
Sept. 13: Asbury Park, NJ - Sea Hear Now Festival
Sept. 14: Charles Town, WV - Hollywood Casino
Sept. 15: Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre
Sept. 17: New York, NY: Beacon Theater
Sept. 19: Danville, VA - The Pantheon at Caesars Virginia
Sept. 21: Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center
Sept. 23: Binghamton, NY - Visions Memorial Arena
Sept. 24: Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
Sept. 26: Providence, RI - Veteran's Memorial Auditorium
Sept. 27: Hampton, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Sept. 28: West Springfield, MA - The Big E Arena
Oct. 2: Barco, NC - Morris Farm
Oct. 3: Winnsboro, SC - Field and Stream Music Fest
Oct. 5: Athens, GA - The Classic Center
Oct. 7: Knoxville, TN - The Tennessee Theatre
Oct. 9: Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park
Oct. 10: Terra Haute, IN - The Mill
Oct. 31: Las Vegas, NV - Palms Casino Resort Pearl Concert Theater
Nov. 2: Alpine, CA - Viejas Casino & Resort
Nov. 4: Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
Nov. 7: Rancho Mirage, CA - Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage
