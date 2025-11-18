ZZ Top Sets First Dozen 2026 Concerts

ZZ Top will play a dozen 2026 shows on a shared bill with Dwight Yoakam. The country star confirmed the trek, which kick off in April and continue into May. See a complete list of dates, cities and venues for the Dos Amigos Tour below.

Stalwart drummer Frank Beard returned to the road in September after missing nearly all of the band's August shows with an undisclosed medical issue. Elwood Francis has taken over for the late Dusty Hill.

Early stops on the Dos Amigos Tour include cities in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana and Kentucky, followed by shows in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma and both North and South Carolina, among others. Pre-sales are already underway.

When Does Billy Gibbons' Solo Tour Begin?

These ZZ Top shows will follow a separate solo tour by Billy Gibbons, who's set January and February dates in 2026 with his BFG Band. The lineup includes former Stevie Ray Vaughan drummer Chris "Whipper" Layton, a fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and Mike "The Drifter" Flanigin on Hammond organ, bass and backing vocals.

ZZ Top's most recent original release remains 2012's La Futura. Gibbons is at work on a fourth solo album, following 2015's Perfectamundo, 2018's The Big Bad Blues and 2021's Hardware. His 27-show solo trek includes a performance at the site of the final show by Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper more than 65 years ago.

ZZ Top's Dos Amigos 2026 Tour With Dwight Yoakam

4/17 - North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

4/18 - Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

4/19 - Lexington, KY @ Gatton Park Amphitheater

4/23 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

4/24 - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Arena

4/25 - Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

5/7 - Des Moines, IA @ Lauridsen Amphitheater

5/8 - Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater

5/9 - El Reno, OK @ Lucky Star Casino

5/21 - North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

5/22 - Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

5/23 - Huntington, WV @ Marshall Health Network Arena

