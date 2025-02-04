ZZ Top vs. Billy Gibbons and the BFGs: Set List Comparison

Technically, Billy Gibbons is on a break from ZZ Top right now. But in reality, he's digging deeper into the band's history than he has in a long time.

Gibbons is currently touring with the BFGs, leading a trio that also features bassist and Hammond B3 player Mike Flanigin and longtime Stevie Ray Vaughn and Double Trouble drummer Chris Layton.

Comparing one of the last shows of ZZ Top's 2024 tour to the recent Cleveland stop of Gibbons' trek reveals some cool similarities and differences. You can see the full set list from each concert below.

Seven ZZ Top classics (in bold below) appear in both sets: "Waitin' for the Bus," "Jesus Just Left Chicago," "Gimme All Your Lovin'," "Just Got Paid," "Sharp Dressed Man," "Brown Sugar" and "La Grange."

Gibbons' set with the BFGs was almost completely dedicated to ZZ Top's '70s catalog, moving into the '80s only for Eliminator's two biggest hits. On the other hand, the ZZ Top show was fully half comprised of songs from the '80s and beyond, with twice as many songs from Eliminator and two from 1981's El Loco.

The increased focus on his main band's first decade gave Gibbons the chance to dig out songs ZZ Top hasn't played in years, including "Francine" ( last played in 2010 according to SetList.fm), "Nasty Dogs and Funky Kings" (2013) and "Thunderbird" (2019).

The BFG shows also feature a more organic sound, particularly comparing Layton's stripped-down, club-friendly kit to the one ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard uses to replicate the band's digitized post-Eliminator sound. You can hear the difference in the fan-shot videos of "Gimme All Your Lovin'" from both tours which are embedded below.

Flanigin switched to the Hammond for a couple of songs to further expand the BFG's palette, and he tackled the late Dusty Hill's vocal parts very nicely on "Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers."

Gibbons will be on the road with the BFGs until a Feb. 20 show in Bristol, Tennessee, and will then once again team up with Beard and bassist Elwood Francis for a ZZ Top tour that kicks off March 5 in Dothan, Alabama.

Read More: ZZ Top and Billy Gibbons Set 2025 Tour Dates

ZZ Top Nov. 23, 2024 Dodge City, KS Set List (from SetList.fm)

1. "Got Me Under Pressure" (from 1983's Eliminator)

2. "I Thank You" (Sam & Dave cover, from 1979's Deguello)

3. "Waitin' for the Bus" (from 1973's Tres Hombres)

4. "Jesus Just Left Chicago" (from 1973's Tres Hombres)

5. "Gimme All Your Lovin'" (from 1983's Eliminator)

6. "Pearl Necklace" (from 1981's El Loco)

7. "I'm Bad, I'm Nationwide" (from 1979's Deguello)

8. "I Gotsa Get Paid" (from 2012's La Futura)

9. "My Head's in Mississippi" (from 1990's Recycler)

10. "Sixteen Tons" (Merle Travis cover)

11. "Just Got Paid" (from 1972's Rio Grande Mud)

12. "Sharp Dressed Man" (from 1983's Eliminator)

13. "Legs" (from 1983's Eliminator)

14. "Brown Sugar" (from 1971's ZZ Top's First Album)

15. "Tube Snake Boogie" (from 1981's El Loco)

16. "La Grange" (from 1973's Tres Hombres)

Billy Gibbons and the BFGs Feb. 2, 2025 Cleveland Set List

1. "Kiko"

2. "Waitin' for the Bus" (from 1973's Tres Hombres)

3. "Jesus Just Left Chicago" (from 1973's Tres Hombres)

4. "Gimme All Your Lovin'" (from 1983's Eliminator)

5. "Cheap Sunglasses" (from 1979's Deguello)

6. "Got Love if You Want It (Slim Harpo cover, from 2015's Perfectamundo)

7. "Blue Jean Blues" (from 1975's Fandango!)

8. "Foxy Lady" (Jimi Hendrix cover)

9. "Francine" (from 1972's Rio Grande Mud)

10. "Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers" (from 1973's Tres Hombres)

11. "Nasty Dogs and Funky Kings" (from 1975's Fandango!)

12. "Just Got Paid" (from 1972's Rio Grande Mud)

13. "Sharp Dressed Man" (from 1983's Eliminator)

14. "La Grange" (from 1973's Tres Hombres)

15. "Folsom Prison Blues" (Johnny Cash cover)

16. "Brown Sugar" (from 1971's ZZ Top's First Album)

17. "Thunderbird" (from 1975's Fandango!)

Watch Billy Gibbons and the BFG's Perform 'Gimme All Your Lovin'' in 2025



Watch ZZ Top Perform 'Gimme All Your Lovin'' in 2024