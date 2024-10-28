Dates Set for 2025 ZZ Top and Billy Gibbons Tours

Billy Gibbons and ZZ Top will be crisscrossing the U.S. in early 2025. Dates and cities have now been confirmed for a band tour and a Gibbons solo trek. See a complete list below.

The first shows, in January and February, find Gibbons appearing with his BFGs solo group. They'll make multi-show stops in Honolulu and Napa, California, then tour into Phoenix, St. Louis, Chicago, Cleveland and Atlantic City, N.J., among others. Tickets to see Billy F. Gibbons and the BFGs go on sale on Nov. 1.

ZZ Top subsequently kicks off the 2025 Elevation Tour in March. They open with dates in Alabama and Florida then continue through April with a series of stops that include Milwaukee and Cincinnati. On-going current dates run into November with a concert on tap at Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium. Tickets are already on sale.

READ MORE: Top 25 Southern Rock Albums

Gibbons and fellow ZZ Top stalwart Frank Beard are touring with bassist Elwood Francis following the 2021 death of Dusty Hill. The BFGs were launched in 2015 with the release of Perfectamundo. Gibbons' next two albums, 2018's The Big Bad Blues and 2021's Hardware, were both issued as solo projects. ZZ Top's most recent studio LP remains 2012's La Futura.

Billy F. Gibbons and the BFGs 2025 Tour

1/17-20/2025 – Blue Note Hawaii @ Honolulu, HI

1/21-24/2025 – Blue Note Napa @ Napa, CA

1/25/2025 – Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City @ Cathedral City, CA

1/26/2025 – Musical Instrument Museum @ Phoenix, AZ

1/28/2025 – Vilar Performing Arts Center @ Beaver Creek, CO

1/31/2025 – The Pageant @ St. Louis, MO

2/1/2025 – Park West @ Chicago, IL

2/2/2025 - House of Blues @ Cleveland

2/4/2025 – Jergel's Rhythm Grille @ Warrendale, PA

2/6/2025 – Kentucky Theatre @ Lexington, KY

2/7/2025 – The Paramount Theater @ Charlottesville, VA

2/8/2025 – Borgata Theater @ Atlantic City, NJ

2/10/2025 – The Bardavon 1869 Opera House @ Poughkeepsie, NY

2/12/2025 – The Music Hall @ Portsmouth, NH

2/13/2025 – The Cabot @ Beverly, MA

2/14/2025 – Ridgefield Playhouse @ Ridgefield, CT

2/15/2025 – Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center @ Great Barrington, MA

2/19/2025 – The Birchmere @ Alexandria, VA

2/20/2025 – Paramount Bristol @ Bristol, TN

ZZ Top's 2025 Elevation Tour

3/5/2025 – Dothan Civic Center @ Dothan, AL

3/6/2025 – Saenger Theatre @ Mobile, AL

3/9/2025 – Pompano Beach Amphitheater @ Pompano Beach, FL

3/10/2025 – Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall @ Fort Myers, FL

3/12/2025 – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa @ Tampa, FL

3/14/2025 – St. Augustine Amphitheatre @ St. Augustine, FL

3/18/2025 – Anderson Music Hall @ Hiawassee, GA

3/19/2025 – North Charleston Performing Arts Center @ North Charleston, SC

3/21/2025 – Crown Theatre @ Fayetteville, NC

3/22/2025 – Bell Auditorium @ Augusta, GA

3/23/2025 – Montgomery Performing Arts Centre @ Montgomery, AL

3/26/2025 – John Hunt Auditorium @ Tifton, GA

3/28/2025 – SKyPAC @ Bowling Green, KY

4/1/2025 – Brown County Music Center @ Nashville, IN

4/2/2025 – Blue Gate Performing Arts Center @ Shipshewana, IN

4/3/2025 – FIM Capitol Theatre @ Flint, MI

4/5/2025 – State Farm Center @ Champaign, IL

4/6/2025 – The Riverside Theatre @ Milwaukee, WI

4/8/2025 – Andrew J Brady Music Center @ Cincinnati, OH

4/11/2025 - Show Me Center @ Cape Girardeau, MO

4/12/2025 – East Arkansas Community College @ Forrest City, AR

ZZ Top Albums Ranked From the first album to 'La Futura,' we check out the Little 'ol Band From Texas' studio records. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

You Think You Know ZZ Top?