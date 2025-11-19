ZZ Top has added more dates to their 2026 tour schedule.

Nearly two dozen new dates have extended the band's run into summer, following the band's announcement earlier this week of the first round of shows in their Dos Amigos tour with Dwight Yoakam.

While the previously announced concerts are all U.S. shows, which begin in mid-April in North Little Rock, Arkansas, and run for a month before a final scheduled performance in Huntington, West Virginia, the new performances are all European dates in June and July.

The Big One! will be ZZ Top's first European tour in two years. They will play 13 countries.

"We love playing for European audiences as they’re among the most energetic and enthusiastic we’ve encountered over the course of the past five decades," said singer and guitarist Billy F Gibbons in a press release announcing the new shows.

"We're excited to bring The Big One! to the continent where you can be sure we'll be turning it up and rocking out. We predict a circumstance of direct communication because there's no language barrier when the common parlance is to let it rock."

Where Is ZZ Top Playing in 2026?

Gibbons and bandmates drummer Frank Beard and bassist Elwood Francis launch the Big One! in Tartu, Estonia, on June 22.

From there, ZZ Top will perform in Helsinki, Hamburg, Brussels and Paris, before concluding their European summer dates with a stop in Cadiz, Spain, on July 25.

Gibbons also has solo shows lined up for the new year. He and the BFG Band have concerts running from late January through late February across North America.

You can see all of ZZ Top's scheduled 2026 shows below.

ZZ Top, the Big One! 2026 Tour

6/22 - Tartu, Estonia

6/23 - Helsinki, Finland

6/26 - Rattvik, Sweden

6/28 – Trondheim, Norway

6/30 – Malmo, Sweden

7/2 – Hamburg, Germany

7/3 – Friedberg, German

7/4 – Waltheim, Germany

7/6 – Pardubice, Czech Republic

7/7 – Poelten, Austria

7/9 – Brussels, Belgium

7/10 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

7/11 – TBA

7/13 – Regensburg, Germany

7/14 – Zurich, Switzerland

7/15 – Paris, France

7/16 – Saint Malo Du Bois, France

7/18 – Pamplona, Spain

7/19 – Barcelona, Spain

7/20 – TBA

7/22 – Valencia, Spain

7/23 – Murcia, Spain

7/25 – Cadiz, Spain

ZZ Top With Dwight Yoakam, Dos Amigos 2026 Tour

4/17 - North Little Rock, AR

4/18 - Huntsville, AL

4/19 - Lexington, KY

4/23 - Fort Wayne, IN

4/24 - Peoria, IL

4/25 - Bonner Springs, KS

5/7 - Des Moines, IA

5/8 - Camdenton, MO

5/9 - El Reno, OK

5/21 - North Charleston, SC

5/22 - Cary, NC

5/23 - Huntington, WV