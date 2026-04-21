ZZ Top Adds More Shows to Their Packed 2026 Tour
ZZ Top has extended its 2026 tour schedule with nearly two dozen new dates for this summer.
The newly announced concerts are scheduled for August and September among the dozens of shows the band already has on tap for 2026. The band is currently on the road.
The shows extend ZZ Top's already-stuffed schedule, which includes a European run in June and July.
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"It's true that we've been spending a lot of time on the road, and the more we're out there, the better it feels," noted Billy F Gibbons in a press release announcing the new shows.
"It's a good time for us and for the generations of fans who appreciate what we do. We've been at it for quite a while – something like five decades – and it seems we're getting good at it, so there's no reason to slow things down. Let's rock!"
Where Is ZZ Top Playing in 2026?
Gibbons, Frank Beard and Elwood Francis' new August and September dates include shows with Cheap Trick, George Thorogood & the Destroyers and others.
Concerts in California. Texas, New York, Connecticut and North Carolina have all been added.
All of ZZ Top's 2026 concerts are below. The new shows are listed first, with previously announced dates, including performances with Dwight Yoakam, below those.
More information about the tour can be found at the band's website.
ZZ Top, The Big One! 2026 - NEW DATES
August
4 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*
7 - Fresno, CA - Saroyan Theater/Fresno Convention & Entertainment Center****
9 - Modesto, CA - Fruit Yard Amphitheatre*
11 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Amphitheater*
13 - Central Point, OR - Bi-Mart Amphitheater*
14 - Ridgefield, WA - Harrah’s Stir Cove Ilani Casino
18 - Sandy, UT - Sandy City Amphitheater*
19 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center For The Performing Arts
21 - Lynchburg, VA - Lynchburg Amphitheater at Riverfront Park ***
22 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
23 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater
29 -Terre Haute, IN - The Mill*****
30 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion
September
1 - East Meadow, NY - Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
5 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**
6 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater**
9 - Lynne, MA - Lynne Memorial Auditorium
11 - Solomons, MD - PNC Waterside Pavilion**
12 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena**
13 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent
15 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre
18 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre
*with Cheap Trick
**with George Thorogood & The Destroyers
*** with Dwight Yoakam/ Dos Amigos Tour
****with McKinley James
*****with Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band
ZZ Top, The Big One! Tour 2026 - PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DATES
April 30 - Oxford, AL -Oxford Performing Arts Center
May 1 - Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort
May 2 -Valdosta, GA – Wild Adventure
May 5 - Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater
May 14 - Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s
May 15 - Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino
May 19 - Greensburg, PA – Palace Theatre
June 22 - Tartu, Estonia
June 23 - Helsinki, Finland
June 26 - Rattvik, Sweden
June 28 – Trondheim, Norway
June 30 – Malmo, Sweden
July 2 – Hamburg, Germany
July 3 – Friedberg, Germany
July 4 – Waltheim, Germany
July 6 – Pardubice, Czech Republic
July 7 – Poelten, Austria
July 9 – Brussels, Belgium
July 10 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
July 11 – Bospop Festival - Weert. NL
July 13 – Regensburg, Germany
July 14 – Zurich, Switzerland
July 15 – Paris, France
July 16 – Saint Malo Du Bois, France
July 18 – Pamplona, Spain
July 19 – Barcelona, Spain
July 20 – TBA
July 22 – Valencia, Spain
July 23 – Murcia, Spain
July 25 – Cadiz, Spain
Nov 9 - Guadalajara, MX – Telemex Auditorium
Nov 11 - Ciudad de México, MX – Auditorio Nacional
Nov 12 - Monterrey, MX – Banamex Auditorium
Nov 16 - Santiago, CL
Nov 18 - Porto Alegre, BR – Pepsi On Stage
Nov 20 - Curitiba, BR – Igloo Super Hall
Nov 21 - São Paulo, BR – Espaço Unimed
Nov 24 - Buenos Aires, AR
ZZ Top and Dwight Yoakam, Dos Amigos Tour 2026
April 23 – Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County Coliseum
April 24 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena
April 25 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater
May 7 – Des Moines, IA – Lauridsen Amphitheater
May 8 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater
May 9 – El Reno, OK – Lucky Star Amphitheater
May 21 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum
May 22 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheater
May 23 – Huntington, WV – Marshall Health Network Arena
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