ZZ Top has extended its 2026 tour schedule with nearly two dozen new dates for this summer.

The newly announced concerts are scheduled for August and September among the dozens of shows the band already has on tap for 2026. The band is currently on the road.

The shows extend ZZ Top's already-stuffed schedule, which includes a European run in June and July.

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"It's true that we've been spending a lot of time on the road, and the more we're out there, the better it feels," noted Billy F Gibbons in a press release announcing the new shows.

"It's a good time for us and for the generations of fans who appreciate what we do. We've been at it for quite a while – something like five decades – and it seems we're getting good at it, so there's no reason to slow things down. Let's rock!"

Where Is ZZ Top Playing in 2026?

Gibbons, Frank Beard and Elwood Francis' new August and September dates include shows with Cheap Trick, George Thorogood & the Destroyers and others.

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Concerts in California. Texas, New York, Connecticut and North Carolina have all been added.

All of ZZ Top's 2026 concerts are below. The new shows are listed first, with previously announced dates, including performances with Dwight Yoakam, below those.

More information about the tour can be found at the band's website.

ZZ Top, The Big One! 2026 - NEW DATES

August

4 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*

7 - Fresno, CA - Saroyan Theater/Fresno Convention & Entertainment Center****

9 - Modesto, CA - Fruit Yard Amphitheatre*

11 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Amphitheater*

13 - Central Point, OR - Bi-Mart Amphitheater*

14 - Ridgefield, WA - Harrah’s Stir Cove Ilani Casino

18 - Sandy, UT - Sandy City Amphitheater*

19 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center For The Performing Arts

21 - Lynchburg, VA - Lynchburg Amphitheater at Riverfront Park ***

22 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

23 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater

29 -Terre Haute, IN - The Mill*****

30 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion

September

1 - East Meadow, NY - Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre

5 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**

6 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater**

9 - Lynne, MA - Lynne Memorial Auditorium

11 - Solomons, MD - PNC Waterside Pavilion**

12 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena**

13 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent

15 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre

18 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

*with Cheap Trick

**with George Thorogood & The Destroyers

*** with Dwight Yoakam/ Dos Amigos Tour

****with McKinley James

*****with Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band

ZZ Top, The Big One! Tour 2026 - PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DATES

April 30 - Oxford, AL -Oxford Performing Arts Center

May 1 - Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort

May 2 -Valdosta, GA – Wild Adventure

May 5 - Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater

May 14 - Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s

May 15 - Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino

May 19 - Greensburg, PA – Palace Theatre

June 22 - Tartu, Estonia

June 23 - Helsinki, Finland

June 26 - Rattvik, Sweden

June 28 – Trondheim, Norway

June 30 – Malmo, Sweden

July 2 – Hamburg, Germany

July 3 – Friedberg, Germany

July 4 – Waltheim, Germany

July 6 – Pardubice, Czech Republic

July 7 – Poelten, Austria

July 9 – Brussels, Belgium

July 10 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

July 11 – Bospop Festival - Weert. NL

July 13 – Regensburg, Germany

July 14 – Zurich, Switzerland

July 15 – Paris, France

July 16 – Saint Malo Du Bois, France

July 18 – Pamplona, Spain

July 19 – Barcelona, Spain

July 20 – TBA

July 22 – Valencia, Spain

July 23 – Murcia, Spain

July 25 – Cadiz, Spain

Nov 9 - Guadalajara, MX – Telemex Auditorium

Nov 11 - Ciudad de México, MX – Auditorio Nacional

Nov 12 - Monterrey, MX – Banamex Auditorium

Nov 16 - Santiago, CL

Nov 18 - Porto Alegre, BR – Pepsi On Stage

Nov 20 - Curitiba, BR – Igloo Super Hall

Nov 21 - São Paulo, BR – Espaço Unimed

Nov 24 - Buenos Aires, AR

ZZ Top and Dwight Yoakam, Dos Amigos Tour 2026

April 23 – Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County Coliseum

April 24 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena

April 25 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater

May 7 – Des Moines, IA – Lauridsen Amphitheater

May 8 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater

May 9 – El Reno, OK – Lucky Star Amphitheater

May 21 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

May 22 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheater

May 23 – Huntington, WV – Marshall Health Network Arena