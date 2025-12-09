ZZ Top have added 19 new tour dates to their already crowded 2026 calendar.

The Texas trio will kick off the U.S. leg of The Big One! tour on March 21 in Abilene, Texas. Throughout March and April this tour will intertwine with their previously announced Dos Amigos tour, which finds them sharing the bill with Dwight Yoakam.

Prior to THAT, frontman Billy Gibbons will spend much of January and February 2026 criss-crossing the country with the BFG Band.

After the Dos Amigos and The Big One! US tour dates are done, ZZ Top will head to Europe for a 23-date tour currently scheduled to conclude on July 25 in Cadiz, Spain.

You can find the dates for all four tours below, presented in as logical and chronological a manner as possible.

“We’ve been spending a lot of time on the road and the more we’re out there, the more it feels like home," Gibbons explains in a press release announcing the new dates. "Our philosophy is to keep on keeping on because, simply put, we’ve been having a good time and see no reason to stop. It’s great to connect with audiences that are now three generations deep. The party train continues to roll!”

Billy Gibbons and the BFG Band 2026 Tour

1/20 - Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre

1/21 - Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre

1/23 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

1/24 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre

1/25 - Anaheim, CA @ Grove of Anaheim

1/28 - Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center

1/29 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

1/31 – Clear Lake, IA @ Surf Ballroom

2/1 - St. Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theatre

2/3 - Columbus, OH @ Southern Theatre

2/4 - Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort

2/6 - Wilmington, DE @ Grand Opera House

2/7 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

2/10 - Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

2/11 - Plymouth, MA @ Plymouth Memorial Hall

2/13 - Rutland, VT @ Paramount Theatre

2/14 - Patchogue, NY @ Patchouge Theatre

2/16-17 - New York, NY @ City Winery New York

2/19 - Wilkes Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

2/20 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

2/21 - Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

2/23 - Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

2/24 - Frederick, MD @ Weinberg Center for the Arts

2/26 - Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center

2/27 - Bristol, TN @ Paramount Bristol

2/28 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

ZZ Top The Big One! US Tour Dates (New)

March 21 - Abilene, TX – Back Porch

March 22 - Amarillo, TX – Civic Center

March 24 - Greeley, CO – Union Colony Civic Center

March 31- Clarksville, TN – F&M Bank Center

April 2 - Alexandria, LA – Laborde Earles Coliseum

April 3 - Lake Charles, LA – Golden Nugget

April 4 – Batesville, MS – Civic Center

April 6 - New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

April 7 - New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

April 9 - San Antonio, TX- Majestic Theatre

April 10 - San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

April 11 -Thackerville, OK – WinStar World Casino

April 30 - Oxford, AL -Oxford Performing Arts Center

May 1 - Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort

May 2 -Valdosta, GA – Wild Adventure

May 5 - Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater

May 14 - Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s

May 15 - Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino

May 19 - Greensburg, PA – Palace Theatre

ZZ Top Dos Amigos Tour Dates with Dwight Yoakam

March 26 - Brookings, SD – Dacotah Bank Center

March 27 – Grand Island, NE – Heartland Events Center

March 28 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Arena

April 17 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

April 18 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

April 19 – Lexington, KY – Gatton Park Amphitheater

April 23 – Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County Coliseum

April 24 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena

April 25 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater

May 7 – Des Moines, IA – Lauridsen Amphitheater

May 8 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater

May 9 – El Reno, OK – Lucky Star Amphitheater

May 21 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

May 22 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheater

May 23 – Huntington, WV – Marshall Health Network Arena

ZZ Top The Big One! European Tour Dates

June 22 - Tartu, Estonia

June 23 - Helsinki, Finland

June 26 - Rattvik, Sweden

June 28 – Trondheim, Norway

June 30 – Malmo, Sweden

July 2 – Hamburg, Germany

July 3 – Friedberg, German

July 4 – Waltheim, Germany

July 6 – Pardubice, Czech Republic

July 7 – Poelten, Austria

July 9 – Brussels, Belgium

July 10 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

July 11 – Bospop Festival - Weert. NL

July 13 – Regensburg, Germany

July 14 – Zurich, Switzerland

July 15 – Paris, France

July 16 – Saint Malo Du Bois, France

July 18 – Pamplona, Spain

July 19 – Barcelona, Spain

July 20 – TBA

July 22 – Valencia, Spain

July 23 – Murcia, Spain

July 25 – Cadiz, Spain