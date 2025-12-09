ZZ Top Announce 2026 ‘The Big One!’ US Tour Dates
ZZ Top have added 19 new tour dates to their already crowded 2026 calendar.
The Texas trio will kick off the U.S. leg of The Big One! tour on March 21 in Abilene, Texas. Throughout March and April this tour will intertwine with their previously announced Dos Amigos tour, which finds them sharing the bill with Dwight Yoakam.
Prior to THAT, frontman Billy Gibbons will spend much of January and February 2026 criss-crossing the country with the BFG Band.
After the Dos Amigos and The Big One! US tour dates are done, ZZ Top will head to Europe for a 23-date tour currently scheduled to conclude on July 25 in Cadiz, Spain.
You can find the dates for all four tours below, presented in as logical and chronological a manner as possible.
“We’ve been spending a lot of time on the road and the more we’re out there, the more it feels like home," Gibbons explains in a press release announcing the new dates. "Our philosophy is to keep on keeping on because, simply put, we’ve been having a good time and see no reason to stop. It’s great to connect with audiences that are now three generations deep. The party train continues to roll!”
Billy Gibbons and the BFG Band 2026 Tour
1/20 - Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre
1/21 - Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre
1/23 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
1/24 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre
1/25 - Anaheim, CA @ Grove of Anaheim
1/28 - Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center
1/29 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
1/31 – Clear Lake, IA @ Surf Ballroom
2/1 - St. Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theatre
2/3 - Columbus, OH @ Southern Theatre
2/4 - Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort
2/6 - Wilmington, DE @ Grand Opera House
2/7 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
2/10 - Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall
2/11 - Plymouth, MA @ Plymouth Memorial Hall
2/13 - Rutland, VT @ Paramount Theatre
2/14 - Patchogue, NY @ Patchouge Theatre
2/16-17 - New York, NY @ City Winery New York
2/19 - Wilkes Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
2/20 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
2/21 - Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall
2/23 - Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere
2/24 - Frederick, MD @ Weinberg Center for the Arts
2/26 - Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center
2/27 - Bristol, TN @ Paramount Bristol
2/28 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
ZZ Top The Big One! US Tour Dates (New)
March 21 - Abilene, TX – Back Porch
March 22 - Amarillo, TX – Civic Center
March 24 - Greeley, CO – Union Colony Civic Center
March 31- Clarksville, TN – F&M Bank Center
April 2 - Alexandria, LA – Laborde Earles Coliseum
April 3 - Lake Charles, LA – Golden Nugget
April 4 – Batesville, MS – Civic Center
April 6 - New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
April 7 - New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
April 9 - San Antonio, TX- Majestic Theatre
April 10 - San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre
April 11 -Thackerville, OK – WinStar World Casino
April 30 - Oxford, AL -Oxford Performing Arts Center
May 1 - Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort
May 2 -Valdosta, GA – Wild Adventure
May 5 - Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater
May 14 - Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s
May 15 - Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino
May 19 - Greensburg, PA – Palace Theatre
ZZ Top Dos Amigos Tour Dates with Dwight Yoakam
March 26 - Brookings, SD – Dacotah Bank Center
March 27 – Grand Island, NE – Heartland Events Center
March 28 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Arena
April 17 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
April 18 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater
April 19 – Lexington, KY – Gatton Park Amphitheater
April 23 – Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County Coliseum
April 24 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena
April 25 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater
May 7 – Des Moines, IA – Lauridsen Amphitheater
May 8 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater
May 9 – El Reno, OK – Lucky Star Amphitheater
May 21 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum
May 22 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheater
May 23 – Huntington, WV – Marshall Health Network Arena
ZZ Top The Big One! European Tour Dates
June 22 - Tartu, Estonia
June 23 - Helsinki, Finland
June 26 - Rattvik, Sweden
June 28 – Trondheim, Norway
June 30 – Malmo, Sweden
July 2 – Hamburg, Germany
July 3 – Friedberg, German
July 4 – Waltheim, Germany
July 6 – Pardubice, Czech Republic
July 7 – Poelten, Austria
July 9 – Brussels, Belgium
July 10 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
July 11 – Bospop Festival - Weert. NL
July 13 – Regensburg, Germany
July 14 – Zurich, Switzerland
July 15 – Paris, France
July 16 – Saint Malo Du Bois, France
July 18 – Pamplona, Spain
July 19 – Barcelona, Spain
July 20 – TBA
July 22 – Valencia, Spain
July 23 – Murcia, Spain
July 25 – Cadiz, Spain
