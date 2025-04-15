ZZ Top Announces Massive 2025 North American ‘Elevation’ Tour

ZZ Top will launch the 51-date North American Elevation tour on June 1 in Victoria, British Columbia, with the fun currently set to conclude on Oct. 10 in Terre Haute, Indiana.

The Texas trio were the most active classic rock band in terms of touring last year, beating out fellow road warriors such as Judas Priest, Styx and Journey with 99 shows in 2024.

It looks like Billy Gibbons is determined to break into triple digits this year. The guitar legend began 2025 with a 25-date tour with his side band the BFGs, then immediately followed that up with 23 North American ZZ Top dates. On April 26 the group will begin a 12-date, three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, then it's off to Canada for the start of this latest North American tour, which will include the newly added dates.

In mid-March, longtime ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard announced that he would be taking some time off from the tour to focus on an unspecified health issues. John Douglas, a longtime member of the band's tech crew and, most importantly a "fellow Texan," has been filling in since that time. He joins Gibbons and bassist Elwood Francis, who took over for the late Dusty Hill in 2021. A timeline for Beard's return has not been announced.

You can see ZZ Top's complete tour itinerary below. Ticket information can be found at their official website.

ZZ Top 2025 North American Tour Dates

June 1: Victoria, BC - Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

June 3: Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

June 4: Tsuut'ina, AB - Grey Eagle Resort and Casino

June 6: Enoch, Alberta - River Cree Resort & Casino

June 7: Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

June 8: Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

June 10: Moorhead, MN - Bluestone Amphitheater

June 12: Wait Park, MN - The Ledge - Waite Park Amphitheater

June 13: Carlton, MN - Black Bear Casino Resort

June 14: Davenport, IA - Rhythm City Casino Event Center

June 18: Windsor, ON - Caesars Windsor

June 20: Pickering, ON - Pickering Casino Resort

June 21: Great Canadian Tornoto, ON - The Theatre

June 22: Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

June 25: Laval, QC - Place Bell

June 26: Quebec, QC - Agora Du Port Du Quebec

June 27: Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick

Aug. 2: Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Sioux City

Aug. 4: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug. 6: Salina, KS - Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

Aug. 7: Washington, MO - Town & Country Fair

Aug. 8: Arcadia, WI - Ashley for the Arts

Aug. 10: Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater

Aug. 13: Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Concert Series

Aug. 14: Pocattello, ID - Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheater

Aug. 17: Eugene, OR - The Cuthbert Amphitheater

Aug. 22: Coquitlam, BC - Great Canadian Casino Vancouver

Aug. 23: Richmond, BC - River Rock Casino

Aug. 24: Auburn, WA - Muckleshoot Casino Resort

Aug. 26: Troutdale, OR - Edgefield Amphitheater

Aug. 28: Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery

Aug. 29: Murphys, CA - Ironstone Amphitheater

Aug. 30: Costa Mesa, CA - OC Fair & Event Center

Sept. 3: Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

Sept. 7: Tuscaloosa, AL - Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater

Sept. 11: Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion

Sept. 13: Asbury Park, NJ - Sea Hear Now Festival

Sept. 17: New York, NY: Beacon Theater

Sept. 19: Danville, VA - The Pantheon at Caesars Virginia

Sept. 21: Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

Sept. 23: Binghamton, NY - Visions Memorial Arena

Sept. 24: Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

Sept. 26: Providence, RI - Veteran's Memorial Auditorium

Sept. 27: Hampton, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Sept. 28: West Springfield, MA - The Big E Arena

Oct. 2: Barco, NC - Morris Farm

Oct. 3: Winnsboro, SC - Field and Stream Music Fest

Oct. 5: Athens, GA - The Classic Center

Oct. 7: Knoxville, TN - The Tennessee Theatre

Oct. 9: Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park

Oct. 10: Terra Haute, IN - The Mill