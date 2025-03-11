Zebra Announces 50th Anniversary Tour

Zebra will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a new tour. They've also confirmed work on their next album.

“Zebra hold one of those distinctions the average listener might not be aware of,” they said in an official statement. “Zebra is the longest-running American band still touring with all its original members.”

Randy Jackson, Felix Hanemann and Guy Gelso are in the studio with producer Jack Douglas, who also helmed Zebra's early recordings – including their 1983 self-titled debut. Back then, they were signed to Swan Song, the label started by key influence Led Zeppelin.

“These original band members have performed together every year for the last 50 years,” they added, “and 2025 will continue that trend as the band is heading out on their Zebra 50th anniversary tour.”

Tour tickets are now on sale, with more dates to be announced soon. Other details on the band’s fifth studio album, which follows 2003’s Zebra IV, are still pending.

Zebra also hailed their reunion with Douglas, who has worked with Aerosmith, John Lennon, Cheap Trick and the New York Dolls, among others. Douglas “produced the band’s first two – and most successful – albums. The band plans to announce the first single this spring.”

Ironically, the label executive who originally signed Zebra went on to give Greta Van Fleet a record deal decades later: “And he says to me, ‘I started off with a Zeppelin band and I ended up with a Zeppelin band,’” Jackson told AL.com.

Zebra 50th Anniversary Tour

3/14 – Lafayette, LA @ Rock N Bowl

3/15 – Lake Charles, LA @ Bulber Auditorium

4/25 – Austin, TX @ 3Ten Austin City Limits

4/26 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

4/27 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

5/17 – Westbury, NY @ Westbury Music Fair

6/26 – Fairfield, CT @ Studio One at FTC

6/27 – Carteret, NJ @ Carteret PAC

6/28 – Fredrick, MD @ Weinberg Center for the Arts

6/29 – Hopewell, VA @ The Beacon Theatre

9/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ TBA

9/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

10/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery

10/10 – Montgomery, NY @ City Winery

10/11 – Boston, MA @ City Winery

11/26 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre