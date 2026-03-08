Zakk Wylde is currently out on tour doing double duty with both Zakk Sabbath and Black Label Society. The two bands are sharing the stage on a run of dates that kicked off in early March.

But as the former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist shares, playing Black Sabbath songs with his popular tribute band Zakk Sabbath, has taken on a new tone, now that the heavy metal legend is gone.

"It's pretty awesome, the people [who are coming to these shows], you know, because they chant Ozzy's name," he tells UCR. "They're chanting Ozzy's name at every gig. "So it's just a beautiful thing. Ozzy's energy and his power is there and it's just a way to celebrate his life and celebrate his greatness."

"You realize how many people have so many beautiful memories attached to these songs, and what the music means to them, how it inspires them and and what a beautiful, special place it has in your life," he continues. So that's the way I look at all of it, every time. When we'd play Randy Rhoads' stuff live with Ozzy, you're celebrating Randy's life and his greatness."

Zakk's Sabbath Album Recommendation

It's possible that there might be some fans coming out to these current shows with Black Label Society and Zakk Sabbath who haven't heard the music of Black Sabbath yet. Those people need to repent, quickly, and take care of that issue. So where should they dive in?

"I mean, I started with, We Sold Our Souls for Rock and Roll," the guitarist says. "[It's the perfect place to begin, because] that's their greatest hits, right? I always tell everybody I was Catholic when I put the needle down on the record. Halfway through the album, I became a full-blown Satanist. And by the time the album ended, I converted back to Catholicism, just so I could thank God for creating Black Sabbath. That's a true story. It was quite the production, but well worth it."

READ MORE: Black Sabbath Albums Ranked

What's Next for Zakk Wylde?

He's got a new Black Label Society album, Engines of Demolition, which will be released Mar. 27. As fans might be aware, it's a record which has been process for a while. "Usually whenever we do Black Label albums, it's always an implosion of ideas. I just always figured you write it and then you're done," he explains to UCR. "But this one, it was like in 2022 the guys came out and we knocked out a whole bunch of ideas."

Watch Black Label Society's 'Name in Blood' Video

Though the album wasn't finished, Wylde found himself busy with a new role: playing guitar for Pantera -- and the tours kept coming. By the time he finished, he'd written a bunch of new songs. He sees the unexpected passage of time as a benefit. "There's a batch of new things that wouldn't have made it," he confirms. "I've really kind of [enjoyed] putting a song out [and] dropping singles every couple months, every three months, so that everybody gets a chance to digest the album."

Another Tribute for Ozzy

Engines of Demolition also features a moment of homage to Ozzy and appropriately, it's the closing track, "Ozzy's Song," one which is very special to the guitarist. "I wrote the lyrics when we got back, after laying Ozzy to rest and I sat in the library. I just listened to music and I just wrote the lyrics right there," he shares. Longtime associate Adam Fuller suggested he should use his "Grail" guitar, the 1981 Gibson Les Paul Custom, for the solo. "Considering it was the guitar I wrote 'Miracle Man' on [his first cowrite with Osbourne], this will be the last thing, a tribute to the Boss."

Watch Ozzy Osbourne's 'Miracle Man' Video