Zak Starkey Out of the Who Again After ‘Three Weeks of Mayhem’

Zak Starkey is once again out of the Who, and drama surrounding the drummer’s exit has hit a new high.

On April 16, the Who announced that Starkey had been dismissed following 29 years as a touring member. Just three days later, they reneged on that statement, claiming “communication issues” were at fault and that Starkey would continue with the group.

A new wrinkle arrived today, as Pete Townshend shared a message to Instagram saying: “After many years of great work on drums from Zak the time has come for a change. A poignant time. Zak has lots of new projects in hand and I wish him the best. Scott Devours who has worked with Roger’s solo band will join the Who for our final shows. Please welcome him.”

READ MORE: The Best Song on Every Album by the Who

While Townshend’s latest announcement seemed to put an end to the Starkey turmoil, the now-former Who drummer shared his own statement on social media.

Zak Starkey Claims the Who Asked Him to Lie About His Dismissal

“I was fired two weeks after reinstatement and asked to make a statement saying I had quit the Who to pursue my other musical endeavors,” Starkey wrote. “This would be a lie. I love the Who and would never had [sic] quit. So I didn’t make the statement. Quitting the Who would also have let down the countless amazing people who stood up for me (thank you all a million times over and more) thru the weeks of mayhem of me going ‘in an out an in an out an in an out like a bleedin squeezebox.”

READ MORE: The 10 Heaviest Who Songs

Regardless of the exact circumstances surrounding the lineup change, it’s clear that Starkey is out and Devours is in. All of this turmoil arrives in the shadow of the Who’s recent announcement of a farewell tour, scheduled to begin in August.