Zak Starkey’s Advice to Barry Keoghan for Playing Ringo Starr

Zak Starkey, son of Ringo Starr, has some advice for actor Barry Keoghan, who will be portraying Starr in an upcoming biopic.

"Get a big rubber nose," Starkey recently told NME. "I don't know what else to say. He doesn't look anything like my dad, does he? You can fix anything, can't you? You can certainly give someone a big rubber nose. The thing about my dad is his personality. He sold the Beatles to America, he's the one with the charisma. Pulling that off will be hard. He's just himself."

In preparation for his role, Keoghan has said that he's met with Starr himself to watch his technique in action.

"I met him at his house and he played the drums for me," Keoghan told Jimmy Kimmel last month. "He asked me to play but I wasn't playing the drums for Ringo. ... My job is to observe and take in the mannerisms and study him. But I want to humanize him and bring feelings to it, not just imitate."

As far as Starkey is concerned though, Keoghan probably won't be able to nail the musicality part.

"That's fucking impossible. Nobody can play like my dad," he said. "Good luck to him, but he'll be the first guy who can pull it off. My dad's unique – the greatest rock 'n' roll drummer in the world, still. He's better now than he was then."

When Will the Biopic Come Out?

Starr and his three Beatles bandmates will each be getting their own individual biopics, which will be released over the course of four weekends in April 2028. In addition to Keoghan, Harris Dickinson will play John Lennon, Paul Mescal will play Paul McCartney and Joseph Quinn will play George Harrison.