Yes fans already have a packed 2027 concert schedule, with newly rescheduled shows for the main band set to arrive after a long run of appearances by multi-tenured former member Rick Wakeman.

See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below. For tickets or more information, visit either Yes' official site or Wakeman's tour page.

Yes has confirmed almost a dozen mid-year stops, with more presumably to follow. All but one so far is a rescheduled concert from 2026. The band postponed these shows in April so guitarist Steve Howe could undergo "an essential operation that needs recovery time."

When Will Yes Tour Again?

The exact issue was never confirmed, but Howe said he was "making progress, slowly" in September. Meanwhile, Yes released their 25th album, Aurora, and just missed the U.K. Top 40.

Wakeman, Yes' on-again, now completely off-again keyboardist, has had his own health problems but is now recovered and ready to hit the road. He'll be joined on the Wizard of Prog: Ultimate Highlights Tour by the English Rock Ensemble, which was first formed by Wakeman in the mid-'70s.

Steve Howe, left, was part of several Yes lineups with Rick Wakeman, center. (Redferns, Getty Images) Steve Howe, left, was part of several Yes lineups with Rick Wakeman, center. (Redferns, Getty Images)

Wakeman is touring behind the newly released Return to the Red Planet, which he describes as a sequel to 2020's The Red Planet. The LP features singer Mollie Marriott, daughter of late Small Faces and Humble Pie frontman Steve Marriott.

READ MORE: Here’s Rock's Biggest Remaining 2026 Tours

Current Yes keyboardist Geoff Downes has set a November release date for Indigo with Asia, which he originally co-founded with Howe. Founding Yes frontman Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks are also at work on a second album together, following 2024's True. He just wrapped his own extensive 2026 tour.

Listen to Jon Anderson on the 'UCR Podcast'

Rick Wakeman's Wizard of Prog: Ultimate Highlights 2027 Tour

2/17 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome

2/18 – Poole, UK @ Lighthouse

2/19 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon

2/21 – Cardiff, UK @ New Theatre

2/22 – Ipswich, UK @ Regent Theatre

2/24 – Manchester, UK @ Opera House

2/25 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

2/26 – Gateshead, UK @ Glasshouse

2/28 – Sheffield, UK @ City Hall

3/1 – Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic Hall

3/3 – Folkestone, UK @ Leas Cliff Hall

3/4 – Oxford, UK @ New Theatre

3/5 – Southend, UK @ Cliffs Pavilion

3/7 – London, UK @ London Coliseum

3/8 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall

3/9 – Reading, UK @ Hexagon

3/11 – York, UK @ Barbican Centre

3/12 – Leicester, UK @ De Montfort Hall

www.rwcc.com www.rwcc.com

Yes' Rescheduled 2027 UK and Europe Tour

5/2 – Sheffield, UK @ City Hall

(tickets from 4/24/26 remain valid)

5/3 – Manchester, UK @ Bridgewater Hall

(tickets from 5/1/26 remain valid)

5/6 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall

(tickets from 4/27/26 remain valid)

5/7 – Bristol, UK @ Beacon

(tickets from 4/30/26 remain valid)

5/10 – London, UK @ Palladium

(tickets from 5/3/26 remain valid)

5/11 – London, UK @ Palladium

(tickets from 5/4/26 remain valid)

5/1 – Glasgow, UK @ Royal Concert Hall

(tickets from 4/22/26 remain valid)

5/15 – York, UK @ Barbican (new show)

5/16 – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

(tickets from 4/25/26 remain valid)

5/19 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg

(tickets from 5/6/26 remain valid)

5/20 – Paris, FR @ L'Olympia

(tickets from 5/7/26 remain valid)

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