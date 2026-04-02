Yes has postponed the U.K. leg of their Fragile Tour so guitarist Steve Howe can undergo "an essential operation that needs recovery time," the band announced on Thursday.

The tour, which was scheduled to begin on April 22 and run through May 4, is currently being rescheduled for May 2027, with new dates to be announced soon.

"Yes and management extend their sincere gratitude for the understanding, patience and continued support from their fans shown during this time, and they look forward to returning to the U.K. in 2027 for an unforgettable run of shows," Howe said in a statement.

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The prog-rock legends noted that additional tour dates in Japan and the United States are currently being arranged for later in 2026 and will proceed as planned.

What to Expect From Yes' Fragile Tour

As its name suggests, the Fragile Tour finds Yes playing their landmark 1971 album of the same name in its entirety. The band launched a U.S. leg of the tour last fall, playing several songs for the first time in years, including "Onward," "Madrigal," "Soon," "Tempus Fugit" and "Runaround."

Fragile granted Yes their major commercial breakthrough and is hailed as one of the greatest prog-rock albums of all time. The uniquely structured LP features four full-band compositions plus solo contributions from all five members, an idea suggested by then-drummer Bill Bruford.

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"All the band’s albums had a unique feel and approach," Howe reflected last year. "After The Yes Album, so many things came together, with [co-producer] Eddie Offord steering the proceedings. While the band focused on only four main songs with full arrangements, each of us wrote and designed a solo piece, which was Bill's great idea. It's fairly 'odd-ball,' but we were at the height of our creativity, determined for success."

See where Yes' Fragile lands in our ranking of the band's catalog: