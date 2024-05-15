Yes Announces ‘Fragile’ Super Deluxe Edition Box Set

Yes will celebrate their multiplatinum fourth album, Fragile, with a "Super Deluxe Edition" box set featuring remastered audio, rarities, previously unreleased live recordings and a new Dolby Atmos mix by Steven Wilson.

The LP/four-CD/Blu-ray collection will arrive on June 28 and is available to preorder now. Highlights include a rehearsal take of hit single "Roundabout" and live footage from New York City's Academy of Music on Feb. 19, 1972.

Yes is previewing the box set with an alternate version of "Long Distance Runaround / The Fish (Schindleria Praematurus)." You can listen to it and see the four-CD track listing below.

How 'Fragile' Clicked Yes' Classic Lineup Into Place

Bolstered by the hit single "Roundabout," Fragile became Yes' first Top 10 album in the United States, peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and selling 2 million copies. It marked the debut of keyboardist Rick Wakeman, thus clicking Yes' classic lineup into place. It was the first Yes album to feature artwork by Roger Dean, who would go on to collaborate with the band several times.

Fragile (Super Deluxe Edition) will follow the 30th-anniversary reissue of Yes' Talk, which arrives on May 24. The band recently began its Classic Tales of Yes European tour and will embark on a U.S. tour with Deep Purple in August.

Yes, 'Fragile (Super Deluxe Edition)' CD Track Listing

Disc One: Original Album Remastered

“Roundabout”

“Cans And Brahms”

“We Have Heaven”

“South Side Of The Sky”

“Five Per Cent For Nothing”

“Long Distance Runaround”

“The Fish (Schindleria Praematurus)”

“Mood For A Day”

“Heart Of The Sunrise”

Disc Two: Remixes & Instrumentals

2024 Remixes

“Roundabout”

“Cans And Brahms”

“We Have Heaven”

“South Side Of The Sky”

“Five Per Cent For Nothing”

“Long Distance Runaround”

“The Fish (Schindleria Praematurus)”

“Mood For A Day”

“Heart Of The Sunrise”

“We Have Heaven” (Reprise)

2024 Instrumental Mixes

“Roundabout”

“We Have Heaven”

“South Side Of The Sky”

“Long Distance Runaround”

“The Fish (Schindleria Praematurus)”

“Heart Of The Sunrise”

“We Have Heaven” (Reprise)

Disc Three: Rarities

“Roundabout” – U.S. Single Edit

“Long Distance Runaround” – U.S. Single Edit

“All Fighters Past” – Steven Wilson Mix

“South Side Of The Sky” – Early Take

“Roundabout” – Rehearsal Take/Early Mix

“Mood For Another Day”

“We Have Heaven” – Full Version (Steven Wilson Mix)

“South Side Of The Sky” – Early Version (Steven Wilson Mix)

“Long Distance Runaround” (Steven Wilson Edit) *

“Heart Of The Sunrise” (Steven Wilson Edit) *

“America”

“Roundabout” – Early Rough Mix

“We Have Heaven” – Acapella (Steven Wilson Mix)

Disc Four: More Rarities & Live

“Five Per Cent For Nothing” – Alternate Version *

“Heart Of The Sunrise” – Alternate Version *

“Long Distance Runaround / The Fish (Schindleria Praematurus)” – Alternate Version *

“The Dean”

“America” – Instrumental *

Live at the Academy of Music, NYC (2/19/72)

“Long Distance Runaround / The Fish (Schindleria Praematurus)” *

“Perpetual Change” *

“Yours Is No Disgrace” *

* previously unreleased