Yes to Release Super Deluxe Edition of ‘Close to the Edge’

Yes will release a Super Deluxe Edition of their 1972 classic Close to the Edge.

The five-CD/LP/Blu-ray set will include a new remastered version of the original album, the band's fifth, and previously unreleased rarities. The set - scheduled for release on March 7 - will also feature new album mixes by Steven Wilson in Dolby Atmos and 5.1 Mix DTS-HD MA for the first time.

Close to the Edge followed Yes' 1971 breakthrough album, Fragile, into the Top 10 and became their highest-charting record, peaking at No. 3. It has since gone platinum and is considered one of the best progressive rock albums ever made.

The album includes the band's best-known lineup of singer Jon Anderson, guitarist Steve Howe, bassist Chris Squire, keyboardist Rick Wakeman and drummer Bill Bruford, who quit Yes to join King Crimson following Close to the Edge's recording.

The record is notable for featuring just three songs, each clocking in at nine minutes or more. The 18-minute-plus title track takes up all of Side One; the second-side opener, the four-part, 10-minute "And You and I," was edited down to a single that just missed the Top 40 at the end of 1972.

You can listen to a live version of "Siberian Khatru" from the expanded version below.

"Close to the Edge is Yes' most miraculous album," Howe notes in a press release. "It has our first 20-minute epic, the template for many large-scale tracks that followed, accompanied by two 10-minute tracks, similarly recorded with the highest musical and technical integrity. Recording Fragile was an experience that enabled us to make Close to the Edge Yes' career-defining album."

What Is on Yes' Super Deluxe Edition of 'Close to the Edge'?

In addition to the remastered album on CD, Blu-ray and vinyl, the upcoming Super Deluxe Edition of Close to the Edge includes discs of Wilson remixes and instrumentals and rarities such as the 1972 single cover of Simon & Garfunkel's "America" (originally included on a 1972 record-company compilation), the single version of "And You and I" and the B-side edit of "Close to the Edge"'s second part, "Total Mass Retain."

The box set also includes a live show from London's Rainbow Theatre on Dec. 16, 1972, three months after the album's release. It includes all three Close to the Edge songs, along with cuts from Fragile ("Roundabout") and The Yes Album ("I've Seen All Good People").

You can see the track listing below.

Yes, 'Close to the Edge (Super Deluxe Edition)' Track Listing

Disc 1: Original Album Remastered

1. Close To The Edge (2025 Remaster)

I. The Solid Time of Change

II. Total Mass Retain

III. I Get Up I Get Down

IV. Seasons of Man

2. And You and I (2025 Remaster)

I. Cord of Life

II. Eclipse

III. The Preacher The Teacher

IV. Apocalypse

3. Siberian Khatru (2025 Remaster)

Disc 2: Steven Wilson 2025 Remix and Instrumentals

1. Close To The Edge (2025 Steven Wilson Remix)

I. The Solid Time of Change

II. Total Mass Retain

III. I Get Up I Get Down

IV. Seasons of Man

2. And You and I (2025 Steven Wilson Remix)

I. Cord of Life

II. Eclipse

III. The Preacher The Teacher

IV. Apocalypse

3. Siberian Khatru (2025 Steven Wilson Remix)

4. Close To The Edge (2025 Steven Wilson Remix) [Instrumental]

I. The Solid Time of Change

II. Total Mass Retain

III. I Get Up I Get Down

IV. Seasons of Man

5. And You and I (2025 Steven Wilson Remix) [Instrumental]

I. Cord of Life

II. Eclipse

III. The Preacher The Teacher

IV. Apocalypse

6. Siberian Khatru (2025 Remaster) [Instrumental]

Disc 3: Rarities

1. America (Single Version) [2025 Remaster]

2. Total Mass Retain (Single Version) [2025 Remaster]

3. And You and I (Promo Radio Edit) [2025 Remaster]

4. Siberia (Studio Run-Through of “Siberian Khatru”) [2025 Remaster]

5. Close To The Edge (Rough Mix) [2025 Remaster]

I. The Solid Time of Change

II. Total Mass Retain

III. I Get Up I Get Down

IV. Seasons of Man

6. And You and I (Alternate Version) [2025 Remaster]

I. Cord of Life

II. Eclipse

III. The Preacher The Teacher

IV. Apocalypse

7. America (“Dry” Mix)

8. Siberian Khatru (Steven Wilson Edit)

9. Cord of Life (Steven Wilson Edit)

10. Total Mass Retain (Steven Wilson Edit)

Disc 4: Live at The Rainbow, London, England, 12/16/72

1. Siberian Khatru (Live at The Rainbow, London, England, 12/16/72)

2. I’ve Seen All Good People (Live at The Rainbow, London, England, 12/16/72)

a. Your Move

b. All Good People

3. Heart of the Sunrise (Live at The Rainbow, London, England, 12/16/72)

4. And You and I (Live at The Rainbow, London, England, 12/16/72)

I. Cord of Life

II. Eclipse

III. The Preacher The Teacher

IV. Apocalypse

5. Close To The Edge (Live at The Rainbow, London, England, 12/16/72)

I. The Solid Time of Change

II. Total Mass Retain

III. I Get Up I Get Down

IV. Seasons of Man

Disc 5: Live at The Rainbow, London, England, 12/16/72

1. Excerpts From “The Six Wives of Henry VIII” (Live at The Rainbow, London, England, 12/16/72)

2. Roundabout (Live at The Rainbow, London, England, 12/16/72)

3. Yours Is No Disgrace (Live at The Rainbow, London, England, 12/16/72)

4. Starship Trooper (Live at The Rainbow, London, England, 12/16/72)

a. Life Seeker

b. Disillusion

c. Würm