Yes Kicks off 2024 ‘Classic Tales of Yes’ Tour: Set List

Yes kicked off their 2024 tour with a sprawling performance in Lisbon, Portugal on April 30.

Dubbed the Classic Tales of Yes Tour – the same name that was given to the band’s 2023 trek – the tour sees the prog rock legends dipping into material from throughout their vaunted career.

In a press release issued prior to the tour’s launch, longtime keyboardist Geoff Downes said the trek would feature “one of our most interesting sets to date, scanning through much of Yes’ history and with some previously unheard pieces together with music from out latest album, Mirror to the Sky. As always, we’re committed to pushing new boundaries and are very excited to be performing another chapter in the rich legacy of the band.”

That commitment was on full display at the Lisbon show, as Yes delivered a wide assortment of tunes. They began with "Machine Messiah," the opening track from their 1980 LP Drama. Next came "It Will Be a Good Day (The River)" from 1999's The Ladder, followed by the 1977 classic "Going for the One."

Other highlights from the set included a sprawling live rendition of the the four songs which made up 1973's Tales from Topographic Oceans. The evening ended with the band's beloved classic, "Starship Trooper."

The full set list from Yes’ tour opener can be found below.

When is Yes Touring in America?

The Classic Tales of Yes tour will wind its way across Europe and the U.K. before ending in June. After that, Yes will head stateside for an American tour with Deep Purple.

The trek begins on Aug. 14 in Hollywood, Florida, and concludes on Sept. 8 in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Yes, 4/30/24, Sagres Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, Portugal Set List

1. "Machine Messiah"

2. "It Will Be a Good Day (The River)"

3. "Going for the One"

4. "I've Seen All Good People"

5. "America" (Simon & Garfunkel cover)

6. "Time and a Word"

7. "Don't Kill the Whale"

8. "Turn of the Century"

9. "South Side of the Sky"

10. "Cut From the Stars"

11. "The Revealing Science of God (Dance of the Dawn)" / "The Remembering (High the Memory)" / "The Ancient (Giants Under the Sun)" / "Ritual (Nous sommes du soleil)"

12. "Roundabout"

13. "Starship Trooper"