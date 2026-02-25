Wolfgang Van Halen Offers His Support to New Van Halen Album

Wolfgang Van Halen says he doesn't have any inside information about his uncle Alex's plans to release an archival Van Halen album, but that he's happy to support the project in any way he can.

Earlier this month, Alex revealed that he had recruited Toto guitarist Steve Lukather in a co-producer role to complete what he described as "recordings that were going to be the next [Van Halen] record" before the 2020 death of Alex's brother (and Wolfgang's father), guitarist Eddie Van Halen.

Alex went on to explain that his drums, Eddie's guitar and Wolfgang's bass were all "already in there." Finding a singer appears to be the main remaining issue, as Paul Rodgers turned down an offer to participate, and former Van Halen singers David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar still seem to be in the doghouse.

Speaking to Eddie Trunk on Sirius XM's Faction Talk Tuesday afternoon, Wolfgang professed some confusion about Alex's plans but vowed his full support for the project.

"I mean, I haven't played anything yet, so I'm not sure what Al is talking about in that respect," he began. "They could be older ideas that maybe we worked on, you know 15 years ago or something. Because there were a couple of years where Dad, Al and I were just jamming in the studio.

"But I really do think it's more of Al's thing to talk about. I'm really just here in a position of helping him with whatever he needs. If he needs bass on something, I'm there. If he needs anything else, I'm there. Whatever he needs, but it's definitely his thing to spearhead and I'm in a support position."

Wolfgang joined his father and uncle as the new bassist in Van Halen in 2007, at the same time the band welcomed founding lead singer Roth back to the fold.

This lineup embarked on three successful North American tours, and also released what currently stands as Van Halen's final album, 2012's A Different Kind of Truth.

Wolfgang is currently touring in support of his band Mammoth's third album, The End. Their next round of dates kicks off March 5 in sunny Buffalo, New York.