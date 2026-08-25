Wolfgang Van Halen Silences Troll Five Years After Cynical Prediction

Wolfgang Van Halen took a swipe at an online troll for a comment made five years ago.

When Eddie Van Halen’s son began touring with his band Mammoth, soon after the release of his self-titled debut album, a person named Robert Taylor was one of many who criticized the move, queried his motivation and predicted his future.

On Aug. 24, 2021, Taylor wrote: “In 5 years he’ll be playing all VH,” to which Van Halen replied: “I’ll take that bet.”

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Yesterday he noted the anniversary. “[W]hen this kind fella (along with many MANY others) said this. I jokingly responded, threw it in my calendar and forgot about it. Today is that day.

“Five years later. What a trip. And yeah, this guy is a d---head, but I just wanted to say thanks for listening and sticking with me. I’m very proud of what we’ve built here and I intend to keep going until the wheels fall off.”

He added: “I never planned on playing VH in any capacity when it came to Mammoth, and five years later I feel exactly the same. As my dad once said, ‘I’d rather bomb on my own than succeed with someone else’s music.’

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“Don’t ever let anyone tell you what you’re capable of. That’s for you to decide.”

He signed off with: “If anyone knows Robert and where he’s from, let him know that a ticket is waiting for him at a show of his choice.”

Mammoth recently completed a North American tour. They’ll open for Iron Maiden in Chile on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 before commencing a European tour which runs until Dec. 12.