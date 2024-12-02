Win Van Halen’s ‘Live In Dallas 1991′ Record Store Day Vinyl

Ultimate Classic Rock is giving away a copy of Van Halen's Record Store Day exclusive release, Live in Dallas 1991.

The double-vinyl set captures a unique moment in the band's history. When the band visited Dallas on the 1988 Monsters of Rock tour, Sammy Hagar lost his voice and the band was forced to cut the concert short. Without checking with his bandmates (which might have been the smart move), the singer declared from the stage that the band would return to the city to perform a free show.

Three years later and at a cost of about $200,000, the band made good on Hagar's promise with a free outdoor show in the city. Live in Dallas 1991 captures the full 11-song performance on vinyl for the first time.

