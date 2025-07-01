Win a Limited Edition Bon Scott Statue

Though legendary late AC/DC singer Bon Scott has been gone since 1980, his legacy continues to grow.

Ultimate Classic Rock Nights has your chance to celebrate Bon's memory with a special prize pack featuring a variety of Bon collectibles, including the brand new KnuckleBonz statue of the rock icon. The hand-crafted item, limited to 3000 pieces, recalls the vocalist circa 1976, complete with a set of bagpipes. In addition to the grand prize, runner up winners will secure a copy of AC/DC's Highway to Hell on vinyl.

His family and estate are once again celebrating his birthday. This year, the singer would have turned 79. They'll mark that milestone with the Second Annual Official Bon Scott Birthday Bash on his birthday, Wednesday, July 9 at the Bowery Electric in New York City. Living Colour's Corey Glover and members of Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Cactus are among the participants slated to honor Scott with an evening of electric favorites from his catalog of work.

His presence, both on the concert stage and on album, was unique, as John Jackson of the Bon Scott Estate shared during a recent conversation with the UCR Podcast. "It's the hardest thing to write songs about rock and roll," he explains. "It comes off really badly most of the time. But he was able to do it [in collaboration] with the Young [brothers] in a way that was very clever and very lasting. Which is why people are still covering [AC/DC songs]. When you go to see the band, half the show is his era of music."

For your chance to win the Bon Scott Prize Pack simply enter your name, email and phone number into the entry form at the top of this page. You will be added to UCR's daily newsletter mailing list. The contest ends July 9, 2025 at 11:59pm EST.

