Willie Nelson Announces Last-Minute Concert Cancellation

Willie Nelson has pulled out of his scheduled Tuesday performance on the Outlaw Music Festival Tour, the latest in a string of cancellations.

The country icon was set to appear at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts. His team announced the cancellation in a statement and said he would rejoin the tour on July 4 in Camden, New Jersey. His son, Lukas Nelson, will perform in his place.

“Willie Nelson is looking forward to seeing everyone in Camden on July 4. He will not be performing in Mansfield today,” the statement said. “Bob Dylan, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, and Celisse will perform as scheduled. In addition, Lukas Nelson and Family, along with some special guests, will once again play his own set that will include Willie’s classics and other songs.”

Nelson Has Not Yet Performed on the Outlaw Music Festival Tour

The Outlaw Music Festival Tour launched on June 21 in Alpharetta, Georgia. Nelson announced that he would sit out the opening night and “per doctor’s orders, [had] been advised to rest for the next four days.”

As of July 2, Nelson has not yet performed at any of the stops on the Outlaw Music Festival Tour. The traveling roadshow features a rotating lineup, with John Mellencamp, Billy Strings, Brittney Spencer and Southern Avenue appearing at select shows. The trek is scheduled to conclude on Sept. 20 in Gilford, New Hampshire.

Nelson, 91, remains prolific despite recent health setbacks, having released his 75th studio album, The Border, in May. His and his wife Annie's cannabis cookbook will also hit shelves on Nov. 12.