Willie Nelson Honors ‘Good Friend’ Kris Kristofferson

Willie Nelson has shared his memories of late singer Kris Kristofferson, recalling the many years they worked together.

It was 1985 when Nelson and Kristofferson joined forces with Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings in the outlaw country supergroup the Highwaymen. The famous quartet released three studio albums during their decade together. Nelson and Kristofferson remained close friends afterward, regularly performing together, including a memorable appearance at the 2014 Grammy Awards.

In a recent conversation with the Associated Press, Nelson expressed reverence for Kristofferson, who died Sept. 28 at the age of 88.

“He was a great songwriter. He left a lot of fantastic songs around for the rest of us to sing, for as long as we’re here,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer noted. “Kris was a great friend of mine. And, you know, we just kind of had a lot of fun together and made a lot of music together — videos, movies. I hated to lose him. That was a sad time.”

“If you just take the music part of it and go back to, you know, Waylon and Kris and John and, you know, all of us working together, the Highwaymen,” Nelson continued. “I am the only one left. And that’s just not funny.”

Willie Nelson Doesn't 'Worry About Dying'

While being the last surviving Highwayman offers a sobering reality, Nelson insisted he has no fears regarding his own mortality.

“I’m 91 plus, so, you know, I’m not worried about it,” the singer declared. “I don’t feel bad. I don’t hurt anywhere. I don’t have any reason to worry about dying. But I don’t know anybody who’s lived forever. I take pretty good care of myself. And I feel like I’m in pretty good shape physically. Mentally? That’s another story,” Nelson joked.

As for his own legacy, the Red Headed Stranger insisted he doesn’t get caught up with such things. “I had a good time,” Nelson explained. “And I did what I came here to do: make music.”