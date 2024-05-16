Willie Nelson Announces His ‘Cannabis Cookbook’

Willie Nelson announced the publication of a book full of cannabis-infused recipes, written in collaboration with his wife and a celebrity chef.

Titled Willie and Annie Nelson’s Cannabis Cookbook: Mouthwatering Recipes and the High-Flying Stories Behind Them, the 256-page hardcover arrives on Nov. 12 via Gallery Books and includes instructions on how to prepare weed-based ingredients like butter, syrups, sugars and salts.

“Over a lifetime of study, I learned that pot is more than pleasure. Its positive properties are limitless,” Nelson said in a statement. “It’s a blessing and a blast. It’s good fuel.

“Together with [Andrea] Drummer, one of the most celebrated cannabis chefs, and my wife, Annie, the most celebrated chef in our home, I’m excited to help you to cook up a whole mess of wholesome meals.”

Gallery Books reported: “Drawn from their favorite meals on nationwide tours, at the ranch, at home and in their favorite cities along the way, these recipes have stories to tell – and what better way to enjoy a good meal than with a high-flying tale and a relaxing buzz?

“The recipes themselves are delicious and easy to make at home. Buffalo wings, chocolate cake, fried chicken. Only the good stuff.”

Willie Nelson’s History of Being Busted for Weed

Nelson had a long history of being arrested for possession of marijuana, including one situation where the prosecuting lawyer suggested a performance of “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” instead of a more usual punishment (the presiding judge rejected the idea).

“They don’t really bother me anymore for the weed,” Nelson said in 2014. “You can bust me now and I’ll pay my fine or go to jail, get out and burn one on the way home.”

The Cannabis Cookbook is available for pre-order now.