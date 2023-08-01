Wilco Announces New Album, ‘Cousin’

Wilco will release a new album called Cousin on Sept. 29.

"I'm cousin to the world," frontman Jeff Tweedy said in a press release. "I don't feel like I'm a blood relation, but maybe I'm a cousin by marriage."

Cousin was produced by singer-songwriter Cate Le Bon, making it the first time Wilco has worked with a producer outside of their usual circle since 2007's Sky Blue Sky.

The artists met at Wilco's Solid Sound Festival in 2019. "Cate is very suspicious of sentiment," Tweedy said. "But she's not suspicious of human connection."

"The amazing thing about Wilco is they can be anything," Le Bon noted. "They're so mercurial, and there's this thread of authenticity that flows through everything they do, whatever the genre, whatever the feel of the record. There aren't many bands who are able to, this deep into a successful career, successfully change things up."

You can hear the first song from the album, "Evicted," below.

"I guess I was trying to write from the point of view of someone struggling to make an argument for themself in the face of overwhelming evidence that they deserve to be locked out of someone's heart," Tweedy noted of the album's first single. "Self-inflicted wounds still hurt and in my experience, they're almost impossible to fully recover from."

Cousin, which is Wilco's 13th album, is now available for preorder in vinyl, CD and digital formats. You can see the album's track listing below.

Wilco, 'Cousin' Track Listing

1. "Infinite Surprise"

2. "Ten Dead"

3. "Levee"

4. "Evicted"

5. "Sunlight Ends"

6. "A Bowl and a Pudding"

7. "Cousin"

8. "Pittsburgh"

9. "Soldier Child"

10. "Meant To Be"