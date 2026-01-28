Wilco has confirmed a 2026 tour that includes a stop at their own Solid Sound Festival in June.

Dubbed "An Evening With Wilco," their U.S. dates begin in April and continue with stops in Texas, Indiana, Massachusetts, Kansas and New Mexico, among others. Wilco then plays a pair of European shows. Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy is also on tour in support of his new solo album, the three-disc Twilight Override.

See a complete list of dates, cities and venues for both tours below. Visit Wilco's official website for more information and tickets.

When Do Tickets for Wilco's 2026 Go on Sale?

Presales for the new Wilco dates begin at 10AM ET today (Jan. 28) and continue through 9AM ET on Friday (Jan. 30). Codeword is Wilcoworld. General onsale follows at 10AM ET on Friday.

Wilco is coming off their well-received Sweet and Sour Spring Tour, which coincided with the release of a four-disc box set commemorating the 20th anniversary of A Ghost Is Born and a three-LP version of 2010's The Whole Love. They also appeared on the guest-packed bill for Willie Nelson's annual Outlaw Tour.

Tweedy begins playing extensive solo dates in Europe and the U.K. in February, playing Portugal, Spain and France, among others, before returning to North America. His U.S. stops include a pair of stops in both Los Angeles and San Francisco before Tweedy heads to Canada.

Jeff Tweedy 2026 World Tour Dates

2/7: Lisbon, Portugal @ Capitólio

2/8: Coruna, Spain @ Teatro Colon

2/10: San Sebastian, Spain @ Kursaal

2/11: Madrid, Spain @ Teatro Eslava

2/12: Barcelona, Spain @ Paral-lel 62

2/14: Paris, France @ Alhambra

2/15: Geneva, Switzerland @ Antigel Festival

2/17: Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma

2/18: Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg

2/20-21: London, United Kingdom @ Islington Assembly Hall

3/10: Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

3/11: Omaha NE @ The Waiting Room

3/13: Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre

3/14: Santa Fe, NM @ The Lensic

3/16: Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

3/17: Tucson, AZ @ La Rosa Tucson

3/20: Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

3/21: Los Angeles, CA @ The United Theater on Broadway

3/22: Ventura, CA @ The Ventura Theatre

3/24: Santa Cruz, CA @ The Rio Theatre

3/25-26: San Francisco CA @ The Fillmore

3/27: Napa CA @ Uptown Theatre

3/29: Redding CA @ Cascade Theatre

3/30: Eugene, OR @ Shedd Jaqua Concert Hall

3/31-4/1: Portland OR @ Revolution Hall

4/2: Seattle WA @ The Moore Theater

4/4: Vancouver BC @ Commodore Ballroom

4/5: Victoria BC Canada @ Royal Theatre

4/7: Missoula MT @ The Wilma

4/8: Great Falls MT @ The Newberry

4/9: Bozeman MT - The ELM

5/29-30: Chicago I @ Vic Theatre

wilcoworld.net

Wilco, An Evening With Wilco 2026 Tour Dates

4/23: Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre

4/24: Evansville, IN @ Old National Events Plaza

4/27: Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall

4/28: Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theater Mobile

4/30-5/1: New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

5/2: Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary

5/4: Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre

5/5: Oklahoma City, OK @ Jones Assembly

5/6: Lubbock, TX @ Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts

5/8: Albuquerque, NM @ Popejoy Hall @ University of New Mexico

6/26-27: North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

8/13: Oslo, Norway @ Oya Festival

8/14: Copenhagen, Denmark @ Syd for Solen