Widespread Panic has a busy autumn on tap, with a string of shows following the latest release from their multi-track archive series. Longtime keyboardist and vocalist John "JoJo" Hermann will also make several solo appearances.

The band's upcoming dates begin with a pair of sold-out late-September concerts in North Carolina, followed by seven more stops through the end of October. Their Wisconsin shows are also sold out. See the latest dates, cities and venues below, along with an expanded preview of rock's biggest Fall 2026 tours.

Hermann has scheduled four concerts in the Midwest before heading to New Orleans. He's sitting in with Galactic, George Porter Jr., and others in October during NOLA Funk Fest. Widespread Panic then has a two-night stand later in the month in New Orleans. For more information on Widespread Panic shows and tickets, go to their official website.

When Does Widespread Panic's New Tour Begin?

Albany 2000 arrives on Friday (Aug. 28) as the latest installment in the Widespread Panic Archive series. Recorded live on April 9, 2000, at the Albany Civic Center in Albany, Georgia, the 3CD set also includes a commemorative show poster. See the cover image and complete track listing below.

Widespread Panic has also confirmed the 14th edition of their all-inclusive music event held at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Riviera Maya, Mexico. The group will play a total of four shows in January during Panic en la Playa, which also features a string of single-night performances by Dumpstaphunk, Big Something and others.

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Lead vocalist and guitarist John Bell, bassist Dave Schools and percussionist Domingo Ortiz co-founded Widespread Panic in 1986. Hermann has been with the group since 1992. More information and tickets for Hermann's shows are available at Widespread Panic's official site, as well.

widespreadpanic.com widespreadpanic.com

Widespread Panic, 'Albany 2000' Track Listing

Set 1

"Little Kin"

"Heroes"

"Stop-Go"

"Galleon"

"One Arm Steve"

"Walk On"

"Fishwater"

"Nobody's Loss"

"Papa Legba"

Set 2

"Mr. Soul"

"Surprise Valley"

"Papa's Home"

"Drums"

"Greta"

"Papa's Home"

"Love Tractor"

Encore

"Use Me"

"Cream Puff War"

John 'JoJo' Hermann 2026 Tour Dates

9/2 – St. Louis, MO @ City Winery

9/4 – Chicago, IL @ Garcia's

9/5 – Chicago, IL @ Garcia's

9/6 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cooperage

Widespread Panic 2026-27 Tour Dates

9/18 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

9/19 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

10/10 – Memphis, TN @ Mempho Music Festival

10/11 – Memphis, TN @ Mempho Music Festival

10/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

10/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

10/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

10/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Kiefer Lakefront Arena

10/31 – New Orleans, LA @ Kiefer Lakefront Arena

PANIC EN LA PLAYA CATORCE

1/19 – Riviera Maya, Quintana Roo @ Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

1/20 – Riviera Maya, Quintana Roo @ Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

1/21 – Riviera Maya, Quintana Roo @ Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

1/22 – Riviera Maya, Quintana Roo @ Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya