Paul Rodgers Explains Why He Said No to Recording With Van Halen

Paul Rodgers has explained why he turned down the chance to work on Alex Van Halen's new archival Van Halen project.

Earlier this week Alex, Van Halen's founding drummer, revealed that he was working on a "collection of new recordings that were going to be the next [Van Halen] record, and that were stopped because [his brother and the band's guitarist Eddie Van Halen] didn't live that long."

Alex went on to state that "the drums, the guitar and the bass are already in there," and that his nephew (and Eddie's son) Wolfgang Van Halen, a member of Van Halen since 2007, had played the bass on those recordings.

With former Van Halen lead singers David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar apparently out of the picture for interpersonal reasons, Alex revealed that he had approached Rodgers about participating in the project.

"It was very difficult for him to bring himself to say, 'No, I can't. Count me out," Van Halen said of the founding Bad Company singer. "I respect that."

In a statement posted on social media Saturday afternoon, Rodgers explained that while his health was good, he is simply in an "acoustic, zen" phase of life at the moment. (It's interesting to note that Rodgers specifies the offer was to participate on one track, not an entire album.)

To squash the rumours... My health is good. I feel fit and strong and I am rehearsing to perform March 2nd at the Adopt the Arts Sound and Vision Awards in Palm Springs. Thanks to Van Halen for inviting me to work on a track with them, but I am in my acoustic, zen phase of life.

In November of 2025, Rodgers, who has reportedly suffered 11 minor strokes over the past decade, turned down the chance to perform while Bad Company were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

"At this time I have to prioritize my health," he explained. "I have no problem signing, it's the stress of everything else. Thanks for understanding."