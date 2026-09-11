If you've spent five minutes on social media lately, you've probably seen the trend of people feeding their faces into an AI generator and having it show what they would look like in the '80s, complete with feathered mullets and laser-beam school-photo backdrops.

My first thought was: "Wait, weren't some of these people actually living in the '80s?" I guess it's the desire to actually see yourself depicted in the way that Hollywood has come to imagine what the '80s looked like, and sometimes that depiction is dead-on, and sometimes, not so much.

Everything Got Bigger, Better and Bolder in the 1980s

But if you did live through the '80s, you do recall that it was a time of massive growth in terms of entertainment options, not only what we watched and listened to but also how we did those things and where we did them. It was like we were suddenly launched from our living rooms and free to experience things. It was a great time to be alive.

Getty Images 1980s Street Fashion

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Cable TV exploded, MTV made music something you watched instead of just listened to, and the mall was a place where you "hung out" and not just bought socks. Video games, once something you could only play at an arcade, suddenly became something you could obsess over at home. There were suddenly a million ways to spend a Saturday that didn't exist just a decade earlier.

Instead of manufacturing the '80s, we've got the real thing for you. From the boxy sedans, the acid-wash denim, the bowl cuts, and hatchback picnics. No prompts, no filters, just what everyday life actually looked like.