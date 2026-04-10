Not long ago, we looked at those TV shows from the ’80s and ’90s that always seemed to be on — no matter when you turned on the TV, they were just… there, whether you were watching or not.

What we have here is kind of the flip side of that idea.

This TV Nostalgia Will Have You Questioning Reality

A show about fairy tale characters in modern day? It happened. (Getty Images) A show about fairy tale characters in modern day? It happened. (Getty Images) loading...

Instead of TV shows that blended into the background, these are the ones that, for one reason or another, almost feel like they weren't real at all. These are the half-remembered, blurry brain-fog bits of TV nostalgia that pop into your head out of nowhere and make you question your own sanity.

MORE: Classic TV Shows With Only One Surviving Cast Member

And what's really crazy is that some of these picks are so utterly out-there, so completely bonkers, that it's hard to believe they even were made in the first place, especially looking at it from today's world of safer, more IP-driven TV.

Some of These TV Shows Were Ahead of Their Time… Most Were Not

Misfits of Science Was this quirky series a precursor to 'Heroes'? (Getty Images) loading...

You could even make the case that some of these shows were ahead of their time, so much so that they feel like early versions of things that came later. In fact, one show on this list (seen above) has a pretty strong case for being a precursor to Heroes in the early 2000s. In most cases... well, there's a reason they didn't last.

So what are we talking about here? We've got sitcoms built around fairytale characters dealing with the complexities of modern life. How about a family of dinosaurs living in the suburbs? Even a procedural police drama... as a musical. Not just one special episode ... but every single episode.

These Were Real? Here Are 10 TV Shows You Totally Forgot Existed These bizarre, half-remembered TV shows from the '70s, '80s and '90s feel more like dreams than reality — but every single one of them actually aired. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz