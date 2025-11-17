‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Announces 90 New Tour Dates for 2026
"Weird Al" Yankovic revealed 2026 tour plans that will bring him to 90 cities across North America starting May 26 in Hollywood, Florida.
Fans who missed his 65-date Bigger & Weirder outing this year or simply want an encore, now have 90 more chances to see the multimedia comedy-rock extravaganza. Notably, his 2025 shows were a return to concerts centered around his parody songs, with a big stage production and multiple costume changes.
Watch 'Weird Al' Yankovic's 2026 Tour Announcement
He'd spent the last couple of tours prior to that serving up deeper cuts in smaller venues, focused on his original material -- a touring concept which did big business. Yankovic played over 130 dates in 2022 alone. Humorously, those shows were billed appropriately as the Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, a nod to his similarly-themed tours in 2017 and 2018.
READ MORE: "Weird Al" Yankovic Launches 2025 Tour in Las Vegas
Where is 'Weird Al' Yankovic Playing in 2026?
The '80s accordion maestro will visit 90 markets during 2026's installment of Bigger & Weirder including stops in the Denver area at Red Rocks, Atlantic City at Borgata Event Center, the United Center in Chicago, Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and Dickies Arena in Ft. Worth.
An artist presale begins Tuesday (Nov. 18) and tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday (Nov. 21) in most markets. More details are available at Yankovic's official website.
"Weird Al" Yankovic, 'Bigger & Weirder' 2026 Tour Dates
May 26 - Hollywood (Miami), FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hotel and Casino
May 27 - Estero (Ft. Myers), FL @ Hertz Arena
May 29 - Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
May 30 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
May 31 - Alpharetta (Atlanta), GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 02 - Augusta, GA @ Bell Auditorium
June 03 - Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
June 05 - Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Coliseum
June 06 - Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
June 07 - Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena
June 09 - Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
June 10 - Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena
June 12 - Camdenton (Lake of the Ozarks), MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater
June 13 - TBA
June 14 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
June 16 - Evansville, IN @ Ford Center
June 17 - Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena
June 19 - Riverside (Kansas City), MO @ MORTON Amphitheater
June 20 - Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
June 21 - Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
June 23 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 24 - Rapid City, SD @ Summit Arena
June 26 - Duluth, MN @ AMSOIL Arena
June 27 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 28 - Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena
June 30 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
July 01 - Cedar Rapids, IA @ Alliant Energy PowerHouse
July 03 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater
July 04 - Windsor (Detroit), ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
July 05 - Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
July 07 - Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center
July 08 - Erie, PA @ Erie Insurance Arena
July 10 - Syracuse, NY @ The Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 11 - Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
July 12 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 14 - Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center
July 15 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
July 17 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center
July 18 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
July 19 - Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
July 21 - Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood Koussevitzky Music Shed*
July 22 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
July 24 - Essex Junction (Burlington), VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
July 25 - TBA
July 26 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre
July 28 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
July 29 - Harrington, DE @ Delaware Lottery Summer Concert Series at the Delaware State Fair
July 31 - Hershey, PA @ GIANT CenterAug. 01 - Burgettstown (Pittsburgh), PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug. 02 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 04 - Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest
Aug. 05 - Columbus, OH @ Ohio State Fair Concert Series
Aug. 06 - Noblesville (Indianapolis), IN @ Ruoff Music Center
August 28 - St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert SeriesAug. 29 - Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
Aug. 30 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
Sept. 01- Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
Sept. 02 - Kelowna, British Columbia @ Prospera Place
Sept. 03 - TBA
Sept. 05 - Puyallup (Seattle), WA @ Columbia Bank Concert Series at the Washington State Fair
Sept. 06 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Sept. 07 - Salem (Portland), OR @ Columbia Bank Concert Series at the Oregon State Fair
Sept. 09 - Central Point (Medford), OR @ Bi-Mart Amphitheater
Sept. 11 - Lincoln (Sacramento), CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Sept. 12 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
Sept. 13 - Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
Sept. 15 - Paso Robles, CA @ Viña Robles Amphitheatre
Sept. 16 - San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
Sept. 18 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sept. 19 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
Sept. 20 - Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena
Sept. 22 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Sept. 23 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane’s River Center Arena
Sept. 25 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
Sept. 26 - Southaven (Memphis, TN), MS @ Landers Center
Sept. 27 - Knoxville, TN @ Food City Center
Sept. 29 - Auburn, AL @ The Gouge Center
Sept. 30 - Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
Oct. 02 - Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater
Oct. 03 - Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
Oct. 04 - Brandon (Jackson), MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
Oct. 06 - Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Oct. 07 - Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center
Oct. 08 - Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
Oct. 10 - Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center
Oct. 11 - University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
Oct. 13 - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Arena
Oct. 15 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Oct. 16 - Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
Oct. 17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
Guess the '80s Faces: How Many Do You Recognize?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz