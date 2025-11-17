‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Announces 90 New Tour Dates for 2026

"Weird Al" Yankovic revealed 2026 tour plans that will bring him to 90 cities across North America starting May 26 in Hollywood, Florida.

Fans who missed his 65-date Bigger & Weirder outing this year or simply want an encore, now have 90 more chances to see the multimedia comedy-rock extravaganza. Notably, his 2025 shows were a return to concerts centered around his parody songs, with a big stage production and multiple costume changes.

He'd spent the last couple of tours prior to that serving up deeper cuts in smaller venues, focused on his original material -- a touring concept which did big business. Yankovic played over 130 dates in 2022 alone. Humorously, those shows were billed appropriately as the Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, a nod to his similarly-themed tours in 2017 and 2018.

Where is 'Weird Al' Yankovic Playing in 2026?

The '80s accordion maestro will visit 90 markets during 2026's installment of Bigger & Weirder including stops in the Denver area at Red Rocks, Atlantic City at Borgata Event Center, the United Center in Chicago, Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and Dickies Arena in Ft. Worth.

An artist presale begins Tuesday (Nov. 18) and tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday (Nov. 21) in most markets. More details are available at Yankovic's official website.

"Weird Al" Yankovic, 'Bigger & Weirder' 2026 Tour Dates

May 26 - Hollywood (Miami), FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hotel and Casino

May 27 - Estero (Ft. Myers), FL @ Hertz Arena

May 29 - Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

May 30 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 31 - Alpharetta (Atlanta), GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 02 - Augusta, GA @ Bell Auditorium

June 03 - Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

June 05 - Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Coliseum

June 06 - Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

June 07 - Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena

June 09 - Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

June 10 - Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

June 12 - Camdenton (Lake of the Ozarks), MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater

June 13 - TBA

June 14 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

June 16 - Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

June 17 - Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena

June 19 - Riverside (Kansas City), MO @ MORTON Amphitheater

June 20 - Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

June 21 - Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

June 23 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 24 - Rapid City, SD @ Summit Arena

June 26 - Duluth, MN @ AMSOIL Arena

June 27 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 28 - Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

June 30 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

July 01 - Cedar Rapids, IA @ Alliant Energy PowerHouse

July 03 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater

July 04 - Windsor (Detroit), ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

July 05 - Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

July 07 - Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center

July 08 - Erie, PA @ Erie Insurance Arena

July 10 - Syracuse, NY @ The Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 11 - Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

July 12 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 14 - Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

July 15 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 17 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center

July 18 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 19 - Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 21 - Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood Koussevitzky Music Shed*

July 22 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

July 24 - Essex Junction (Burlington), VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo

July 25 - TBA

July 26 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

July 28 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 29 - Harrington, DE @ Delaware Lottery Summer Concert Series at the Delaware State Fair

July 31 - Hershey, PA @ GIANT CenterAug. 01 - Burgettstown (Pittsburgh), PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 02 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 04 - Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest

Aug. 05 - Columbus, OH @ Ohio State Fair Concert Series

Aug. 06 - Noblesville (Indianapolis), IN @ Ruoff Music Center

August 28 - St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert SeriesAug. 29 - Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

Aug. 30 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

Sept. 01- Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Sept. 02 - Kelowna, British Columbia @ Prospera Place

Sept. 03 - TBA

Sept. 05 - Puyallup (Seattle), WA @ Columbia Bank Concert Series at the Washington State Fair

Sept. 06 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sept. 07 - Salem (Portland), OR @ Columbia Bank Concert Series at the Oregon State Fair

Sept. 09 - Central Point (Medford), OR @ Bi-Mart Amphitheater

Sept. 11 - Lincoln (Sacramento), CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort

Sept. 12 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

Sept. 13 - Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

Sept. 15 - Paso Robles, CA @ Viña Robles Amphitheatre

Sept. 16 - San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Sept. 18 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sept. 19 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

Sept. 20 - Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena

Sept. 22 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Sept. 23 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane’s River Center Arena

Sept. 25 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Sept. 26 - Southaven (Memphis, TN), MS @ Landers Center

Sept. 27 - Knoxville, TN @ Food City Center

Sept. 29 - Auburn, AL @ The Gouge Center

Sept. 30 - Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Oct. 02 - Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Oct. 03 - Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

Oct. 04 - Brandon (Jackson), MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

Oct. 06 - Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Oct. 07 - Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center

Oct. 08 - Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

Oct. 10 - Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

Oct. 11 - University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

Oct. 13 - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Arena

Oct. 15 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Oct. 16 - Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

Oct. 17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum