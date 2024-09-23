‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Announces ‘Bigger & Weirder’ 2025 Tour

"Weird Al" Yankovic has announced a massive 2025 tour that will take his full-scale, multimedia comedy-rock extravaganza across North America.

The 65-date trek, dubbed the Bigger & Weirder tour, will see Yankovic bringing back his massive stage show and beloved parody classics after two tours of smaller venues that featured his original songs. A press release promises "iconic hits and fan favorites which have never been performed live, a giant video wall, multiple costume changes and an amazing eight-piece ensemble featuring Al's original band." Puddles Pity Party, the 7-foot, Pagliacci-inspired clown with the golden voice, will open the shows.

"This is kind of a 'best of both worlds' tour," Yankovic explained in a statement. "We'll be doing all the big crowd-pleasing parodies as well as some deep cuts for the hardcore fans – but with twice as many players onstage, everything is going to sound twice as good!"

READ MORE: Top 10 'Weird Al' Yankovic Classic Rock Parodies

Where Is 'Weird Al' Yankovic Playing in 2025?

Yankovic will kick off his Bigger & Weirder tour with a week of shows in Las Vegas beginning on June 13. From there, he'll spend the next three months traversing the United States (even making it up to Alaska) before wrapping the tour on Sept. 20 in Nashville.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.

"Weird Al" Yankovic, Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour

June 13 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

June 14 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

June 18 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

June 20 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

June 21 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

June 23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

June 24 - Morrison, CO (Denver) @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 26 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

June 27 - Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center

June 28 - Welch, MN (Minneapolis) @ Treasure Island Amphitheater at Treasure Island Resort & Casino

June 29 - Highland Park, IL (Chicago) @ Ravinia Festival

July 1 - Traverse City, MI @ National Cherry Festival

July 2 - Clarkston, MI (Detroit) @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 3 - Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 5 - Beaver Dam, KY (Evansville) @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater

July 6 - Kettering, OH (Dayton) @ Fraze Pavilion

July 9 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 11 - Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 12 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 13 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 15 - Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

July 17 - Saratoga Springs, NY (Albany) @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 18 - Mashantucket, CT @ The Premier Theatre at Foxwoods Resort Casino

July 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 20 - Vienna, VA (Washington, DC) @ Wolf Trap

July 24 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

July 25 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

July 26 - Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 27 - Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

July 29 - New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

July 31 - Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

Aug. 1 - The Woodlands, TX (Houston) @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 2 - Grand Prairie, TX (Dallas) @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

Aug. 3 - Rogers, AR (Fayetteville) @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 5 - Lincoln, NE (Omaha) @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

Aug. 7 - Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center

Aug. 8 - Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center

Aug. 9 - Nampa, ID (Boise) @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Aug. 10 - Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

Aug. 12 - Airway Heights, WA (Spokane) @ BECU Live Amp at Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Aug. 13 - Troutdale, OR (Portland) @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

Aug. 14 - Troutdale, OR (Portland) @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

Aug. 15 - Auburn, WA (Seattle) @ White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 17 - Palmer, AK (Anchorage) @ Alaska State Fair - ConocoPhillips Borealis Theatre *

Aug. 20 - Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

Aug. 22 - Mountain View, CA (San Francisco) @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 23 - Modesto, CA @ The Fruit Yard Amphitheater

Aug. 24 - Stateline, NV (Reno / Tahoe) @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Aug. 26 - Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium Lawn

Aug. 27 - Rohnert Park, CA @ Green Music Center

Aug. 29 - San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park *

Aug. 30 - Inglewood, CA (Los Angeles) @ Kia Forum

Aug. 31 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Sept. 2 - Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

Sept. 4 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Ford Amphitheater

Sept. 5 - Rio Rancho, NM (Albuquerque) @ Rio Rancho Events Center

Sept. 6 - Concho, OK (Oklahoma City) @ Lucky Star Amphitheater at Lucky Star Casino

Sept. 7 - Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

Sept. 9 - Maryland Heights, MO (St. Louis) @ Saint Louis Music Park

Sept. 12 - Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field

Sept. 13 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH (Cleveland) @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 14 - Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

Sept. 16 - Newport, KY (Cincinnati) @ MegaCorp Pavilion

Sept. 17 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Miller Auditorium

Sept. 20 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

* Support TBA