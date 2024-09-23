‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Announces ‘Bigger & Weirder’ 2025 Tour
"Weird Al" Yankovic has announced a massive 2025 tour that will take his full-scale, multimedia comedy-rock extravaganza across North America.
The 65-date trek, dubbed the Bigger & Weirder tour, will see Yankovic bringing back his massive stage show and beloved parody classics after two tours of smaller venues that featured his original songs. A press release promises "iconic hits and fan favorites which have never been performed live, a giant video wall, multiple costume changes and an amazing eight-piece ensemble featuring Al's original band." Puddles Pity Party, the 7-foot, Pagliacci-inspired clown with the golden voice, will open the shows.
"This is kind of a 'best of both worlds' tour," Yankovic explained in a statement. "We'll be doing all the big crowd-pleasing parodies as well as some deep cuts for the hardcore fans – but with twice as many players onstage, everything is going to sound twice as good!"
READ MORE: Top 10 'Weird Al' Yankovic Classic Rock Parodies
Where Is 'Weird Al' Yankovic Playing in 2025?
Yankovic will kick off his Bigger & Weirder tour with a week of shows in Las Vegas beginning on June 13. From there, he'll spend the next three months traversing the United States (even making it up to Alaska) before wrapping the tour on Sept. 20 in Nashville.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.
"Weird Al" Yankovic, Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour
June 13 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort
June 14 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort
June 18 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort
June 20 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort
June 21 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort
June 23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
June 24 - Morrison, CO (Denver) @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 26 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
June 27 - Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center
June 28 - Welch, MN (Minneapolis) @ Treasure Island Amphitheater at Treasure Island Resort & Casino
June 29 - Highland Park, IL (Chicago) @ Ravinia Festival
July 1 - Traverse City, MI @ National Cherry Festival
July 2 - Clarkston, MI (Detroit) @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 3 - Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
July 5 - Beaver Dam, KY (Evansville) @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater
July 6 - Kettering, OH (Dayton) @ Fraze Pavilion
July 9 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 11 - Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 12 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
July 13 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 15 - Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
July 17 - Saratoga Springs, NY (Albany) @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
July 18 - Mashantucket, CT @ The Premier Theatre at Foxwoods Resort Casino
July 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
July 20 - Vienna, VA (Washington, DC) @ Wolf Trap
July 24 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
July 25 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
July 26 - Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 27 - Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater
July 29 - New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
July 31 - Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
Aug. 1 - The Woodlands, TX (Houston) @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 2 - Grand Prairie, TX (Dallas) @ Texas Trust CU Theatre
Aug. 3 - Rogers, AR (Fayetteville) @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 5 - Lincoln, NE (Omaha) @ Pinewood Bowl Theater
Aug. 7 - Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center
Aug. 8 - Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center
Aug. 9 - Nampa, ID (Boise) @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Aug. 10 - Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
Aug. 12 - Airway Heights, WA (Spokane) @ BECU Live Amp at Northern Quest Resort & Casino
Aug. 13 - Troutdale, OR (Portland) @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
Aug. 14 - Troutdale, OR (Portland) @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
Aug. 15 - Auburn, WA (Seattle) @ White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 17 - Palmer, AK (Anchorage) @ Alaska State Fair - ConocoPhillips Borealis Theatre *
Aug. 20 - Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
Aug. 22 - Mountain View, CA (San Francisco) @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 23 - Modesto, CA @ The Fruit Yard Amphitheater
Aug. 24 - Stateline, NV (Reno / Tahoe) @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
Aug. 26 - Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium Lawn
Aug. 27 - Rohnert Park, CA @ Green Music Center
Aug. 29 - San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park *
Aug. 30 - Inglewood, CA (Los Angeles) @ Kia Forum
Aug. 31 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
Sept. 2 - Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
Sept. 4 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Ford Amphitheater
Sept. 5 - Rio Rancho, NM (Albuquerque) @ Rio Rancho Events Center
Sept. 6 - Concho, OK (Oklahoma City) @ Lucky Star Amphitheater at Lucky Star Casino
Sept. 7 - Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
Sept. 9 - Maryland Heights, MO (St. Louis) @ Saint Louis Music Park
Sept. 12 - Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field
Sept. 13 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH (Cleveland) @ Blossom Music Center
Sept. 14 - Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
Sept. 16 - Newport, KY (Cincinnati) @ MegaCorp Pavilion
Sept. 17 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Miller Auditorium
Sept. 20 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
* Support TBA
Top 100 '80s Rock Albums
Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso and Michael Gallucci