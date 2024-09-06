Weezer Launches Voyage to the Blue Planet Tour: Photos, Set List

Weezer launched their Voyage to the Blue Planet tour with a rousing performance in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Thursday.

The trek celebrates the 30th anniversary of the beloved alt-rockers’ self-titled album, commonly referred to as the Blue Album. While that LP was performed in its entirety, it was only part of a much broader show.

From the opening moments of their St. Paul performance, Weezer made clear that their sci-fi-themed tour name wasn’t just for show.

A large spacecraft started on the stage, then “blasted off” to reveal the band members, decked out in astronaut suits. Weezer – made up of frontman Rivers Cuomo, guitarist Brian Bell, bassist Scott Shriner and drummer Patrick Wilson – then proceeded to rock through material from throughout their career, as stars, planets and UFOs periodically appeared around them.

The show was loosely separated into three parts. The first, Blue Voyage Takeoff, featured a collection of the band’s various hits, including “Hash Pipe,” “Beverly Hills” and “Island in the Sun.”

Next, the show’s plot, which was reminiscent of a campy Star Trek or Lost in Space episode, placed Weezer in the Pinkerton Asteroid Belt. Appropriately, the rockers delivered a series of tunes from their cult-classic second album, including “Why Bother?” and “Pink Triangle.”

Weezer Lands of the Blue Planet

Then came the moment everyone was waiting for. After their intergalactic travels, Weezer touched down on the Blue Planet, only to discover it was dying. What could bring it back to life? Why, playing their debut album in its entirety, of course. “That’s one small step for Weezer, one giant leap for Weezer-kind!” Cuomo declared, fully embracing the fun of the moment. The crowd then happily rocked out to such classic tracks as “My Name Is Jonas,” “"Undone – The Sweater Song" and “Buddy Holly.”

Pictures from the show and a full set list can be found below. Weezer’s Voyage to the Blue Planet tour continues through mid-October, with stops throughout the U.S.

Weezer, Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Set List

1. "Anonymous"

2. "Return to Ithaka"

3. "Dope Nose"

4. "Hash Pipe"

5. "Pork and Beans"

6. "Beverly Hills"

7. "Burndt Jamb"

8. "Island in the Sun"

9. "Any Friend of Diane's"

10. "Perfect Situation"

11. "Run, Raven, Run"

12. "Getchoo"

13. "Why Bother?"

14. "Pink Triangle"

15. "You Gave Your Love to Me Softly"

16. "Across the Sea"

17. "My Name Is Jonas"

18. "No One Else"

19. "The World Has Turned and Left Me Here"

20. "Buddy Holly"

21. "Undone - The Sweater Song"

22. "Surf Wax America"

23. "Say It Ain't So"

24. "In the Garage"

25. "Holiday"

26. "Only in Dreams"