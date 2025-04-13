Weezer Covers Metallica at Coachella: Set List

Weezer hit the Coachella stage on Saturday, slipping a Metallica cover into their set.

Near the end of their performance, the band performed "Enter Sandman," a song they've played live consistently over the last few years. They also covered the song for the 2021 album Blacklist, an entire LP of Metallica covers by various artists.

You can view a brief fan-filmed clip of the Coachella performance below, as well as a complete set list.

An Update on Scott Shriner's Wife

Weezer's Coachella performance came just days after news broke that bassist Scott Shriner's wife, Jillian Lauren, was shot by police and then booked for attempted murder as law enforcement were pursuing suspects in a Los Angeles hit-and-run. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Lauren was asked to drop her weapon multiple times. When she refused and pointed her gun at officers, police fired.

Lauren was taken into custody, treated for her injuries and eventually released on a $1 million bond.

READ MORE: When Weezer Drew From Opera to Make Classic ‘Pinkerton’

Two days later, Shriner was seen out walking near the couple's home, where he shared an update on his wife: "She's alright, thank you for asking. See you at Coachella!"

Weezer, Coachella 2025, Set List:

1. "My Name Is Jonas"

2. "Hash Pipe"

3. "Pork and Beans"

4. "Undone - The Sweater Song"

5. "Island in the Sun"

6. "The Good Life"

7. "Perfect Situation"

8. "Surf Wax America"

9. "Beverly Hills"

10. "Enter Sandman" (Metallica cover) (with "Buddy Holly" tease)

11. "Say It Ain't So"

12. "Buddy Holly"