Ween Announces 14-CD ‘Boognish Provides’ Live Box Set

Ween will release a 14-CD box set named Boognish Provides on Oct. 16.

The set features seven complete and previously unreleased concerts from the band's 1994-1995 'Chocolate and Cheese' tour, which found Gene and Deen Ween (Aaron Freeman and Mickey Melchiondo) trading the drum machine they used at early concerts for the live rhythm section of drummer Claude Coleman and bassist Andrew Weiss.

A double-vinyl edition of Boognish Provides will be released on the same day, featuring 19 songs cherry-picked from the seven shows included in the box set. You can see the complete show list and the track listing for the vinyl edition below, in addition to checking out the first song from the collection, a 24-minute version of "Vallejo" from the 40 Watt Club in Athens, GA.

"From the start, the band and crowd were hyped," tour sound engineer Kirk Miller recalled in a press release announcing Boognish Provides. "The show ended with Mickey diving over the drum kit into Claude, and the two of them rolling down the couple of stairs into the dressing room, locking the door behind them."

Read More: The Making of Ween's 12 Golden Country Greats

A complete track listing for the Boognish Provides box set has not been made available, but according to Brownbase.com, Ween played 180 songs during the seven shows collected in the box set. You can click to see the complete set list for each show below.

Ween Boognish Provides Box Set Show Listing:

1. McCabe’s Guitar Shop, Santa Monica, CA (10/9/94: View Set List)

2. The Metro, Chicago, IL (10/30/94: View Set List)

3. First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN (10/31/94: View Set List)

4. The 40 Watt Club, Athens, GA (2/10/95: View Set List)

5. Hof Ter Lo, Antwerp, Belgium (3/27/95: View Set List)

6. Fox Theatre, Boulder, CO (5/20/95: View Set List)

7. Trocadero Theatre, Philadelphia, PA (6/16/95: View Set List)

Ween Boognish Provides Double Album Track List:

LP One

Side One

“Don't Sweat It” (02-10-95)

“Take Me Away” (10-31-94)

“Don't Get 2 Close (2 My Fantasy)” (05-20-95)

“The HIV Song” (10-30-94)

“Ode To Rene” (10-09-94)

Side Two

“Weed Whore” (06-16-95)

“Demon Sweat” (10-30-94)

“Flutes Of Chi” (10-09-94)

“Fat Lenny” (03-27-95)

“Pumpin' 4 The Man” (06-16-95)

“Nan” (02-10-95)

“The Stallion, Pt. 3” (05-20-95)

LP Two

Side Three

“Doctor Rock” (02-10-95)

“Papa Zit” (10-30-94)

“Voodoo Lady” (06-16-95)

“Drifter In The Dark” (02-10-95)

“Mister Would You Please Help My Pony?” (10-09-94)

“Reggaejunkiejew” (10-31-94)

Side Four

“Vallejo” (02-10-95)

Hear Ween Perform 'Vallejo'