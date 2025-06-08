Watch: McCartney, Byrne Make Big Surprise Concert Appearances

Saturday night was a big night for classic rock concert surprises around the world.

In Queens, New York David Byrne joined pop star Olivia Rodrigo for an energetic cover of "Burning Down the House" during her set at the Governors Ball Music Festival. Decked out in somewhat coordinated red outfits, the two traded verses on the Talking Heads classic while performing some extremely free-spirited choreography.

Watch Olivie Rodrigo and David Byrne Perform 'Burning Down the House'

Meanwhile in Liverpool, Bruce Springsteen marked the second show of his first-ever performances in the Beatles' hometown by inviting none other than Paul McCartney onto the stage to perform "Can't Buy Me Love" and "Kansas City."

“Thank you Liverpool. You’re lucky tonight, we have a young man, a local young man from Liverpool, he’s gonna play with us tonight, I think he has a lot of talent, and I believe he’s gonna be going places,” Springsteen joked while introducing the Beatles legend. “So let’s bring out Paul McCartney.”

Watch Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney Perform in Liverpool

Last but not least, Chappell Roan treated fans at her Primavera Sound festival performance in Barcelona, Spain to a smoking metal cover of Heart's "Barracuda." Neither of the Wilson sisters were on hand - Heart are currently on tour, having performed in Minnesota Saturday night - but Roan and her band's performance of a song the "Hot to Go" singer has previously described as one of her favorites is well worth your time:

Watch Chappell Roan Perform Heart's 'Barracuda'