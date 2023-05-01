Win a 10-LP Copy of ‘Wattstax: The Complete Concert’

On Aug. 20, 1972, the Wattstax Benefit Concert was held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Organized by Stax Records and held in honor of the seventh anniversary of the 1965 Watts riots in Los Angeles, the show hosted various musical stars and more than 100,000 fans.

Featuring some of Stax's best-known artists, like Isaac Hayes, the Staple Singers, Rufus Thomas, Carla Thomas and the Bar-Kays, the event also included appearances from William Bell, Albert King and Richard Pryor, plus speeches from Jesse Jackson, Fred Williamson and others.

Released earlier this year, Wattstax: The Complete Concert, features the entire performance, including previously unreleased tracks.

“I believed then that soul music is an art form born of the African American culture, and that Stax should support the people who supported us," Al Bell said in a press release. "I also wanted to garner more recognition for our roster of Southern soul artists by taking them to Hollywood for a performance that no one would ever forget.”

'Wattstax: The Complete Concert' Track Listing

SIDE A

1. Dale Warren & The Wattstax ’72 Orchestra – "Salvation Symphony"

SIDE B

1. Kim Weston – "The Star Spangled Banner" *

2. Tommy Jacquette & Jesse Jackson – Opening announcements

3. Kim Weston – "Lift Every Voice and Sing"

4. Melvin Van Peebles – We’re here to consecrate, not desecrate

SIDE C

1. The Staple Singers – "Heavy Makes You Happy (Sha-Na-Boom-Boom)"

2. The Staple Singers – "Are You Sure"

3. The Staple Singers – "I Like the Things About Me"

4. The Staple Singers – "Respect Yourself"

5. The Staple Singers – "I’ll Take You There"

SIDE D

1. Tommy Jacquette & Richard Roundtree – Wattstax Day proclamation

2. Jimmy Jones – "Somebody Bigger Than You and I"

3. Louise McCord – "Better Get a Move On"

4. Deborah Manning – "Precious Lord Take My Hand"

SIDE E

1. Eric Mercury – "I Shall Not Be Moved" *

2. Freddie Robinson – "At the Drive-In" *

3. Lee Sain – "Them Hot Pants"

4. Ernie Hines – "What Would I Do" *

5. Little Sonny – "Wade in the Water"

SIDE F

1. William Bell – "I Forgot to Be Your Lover"

2. The Newcomers – "Pin the Tail on the Donkey"

3. Eddie Floyd – "Knock on Wood"

4. The Temprees – "Explain It to Her Mama"

5. Frederick Knight – "I’ve Been Lonely for So Long"

6. The Golden 13 – "Old Time Religion"

SIDE G

1. William Bell – Al Bell Award presentation

2. The Rance Allen Group – "Lying on the Truth"

3. The Rance Allen Group – "Up Above My Head"

4. William Bell – David Porter introduction

SIDE H

1. The David Porter Show – Introduction

2. David Porter – "Ain’t That Loving You (For More Reasons Than One)"

3. David Porter – "Can’t See You When I Want To"

4. David Porter – "Reach Out and Touch (Somebody’s Hand)"

SIDE I

1. William Bell – The Bar-Kays Introduction

2. The Bar-Kays – "Son of Shaft/Feel It"

3. The Bar-Kays – "In the Hole"

4. The Bar-Kays – "I Can’t Turn You Loose"

SIDE J

1. William Bell – Tommy Tate introduction

2. Tommy Tate – "I Remember" *

3. William Bell – Please move back to the stands

4. Tommy Tate – "Help Me Love" *

5. Tommy Tate – "School of Life" *

SIDE K

1. William Bell & John Kasandra – Carla Thomas introduction

2. Carla Thomas – "Pick Up the Pieces"

3. Carla Thomas – "I Like What You’re Doing (To Me)"

4. Carla Thomas – "B-A-B-Y"

5. Carla Thomas – "Gee Whiz"

SIDE L

1. Carla Thomas – "I Have a God Who Loves"

2. John KaSandra – Albert King introduction

3. Albert King – "Match Box Blues"

4. Albert King – "Got to Be Some Changes Made"

5. Albert King – "I’ll Play the Blues for You"

SIDE M

1. Albert King – "Killing Floor"

2. Albert King – "Angel of Mercy"

3. John KaSandra – Rufus Thomas introduction

4. John KaSandra & Rufus Thomas – Rufus Thomas entrance

5. Rufus Thomas – "The Breakdown"

6. John KaSandra & Rufus Thomas – Kindly go back to your seats

SIDE N

1. Rufus Thomas – "Do the Funky Chicken"

2. Rufus Thomas – "Do the Funky Penguin"

SIDE O

1. Jesse Jackson – I am, somebody

2. The Soul Children – "I Don’t Know What This World Is Coming To"

3. The Soul Children – "Hearsay"

4. John KaSandra, Fred Williamson & Jesse Jackson – Let us stand and raise our fists together

SIDE P

1. Billy Eckstine – "If I Can Help Somebody" *

2. Billy Eckstine – There is a curfew here

SIDE Q

1. Jesse Jackson – Isaac Hayes introduction

2. Isaac Hayes – "Theme From Shaft (Version 1)" *

3. Isaac Hayes – "Theme From Shaft (Version 2)"

4. Isaac Hayes – "Soulsville"

SIDE R

1. Isaac Hayes – "Never Can Say Goodbye"

2. Isaac Hayes – "Part-Time Love"

3. Isaac Hayes – "Your Love Is So Doggone Good"

SIDE S

1. Isaac Hayes – "Ain’t No Sunshine/Lonely Avenue"

SIDE T

1. Isaac Hayes – "I Stand Accused"

2. Jesse Jackson – Let everybody stand and join hands

3. Jimmy Jones – "If I Had a Hammer"

* = Previously Unreleased

