Watch Sammy Hagar Fight 114-Degree Heat in Texas

Sammy Hagar released a video clip showing how his wife helped him deal with extreme heat during a concert in Texas Thursday night.

His Best of All Worlds Tour – a tribute to late bandmate Eddie Van Halen – arrived at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, where the temperature reached 114º. The expected high in the area at this time of year is 96º.

The video below shows a coolbox with the words “Cool down, Sammy, cool down” written on the top. His wife, Kari Karte, is then seen helping him apply ice packs to his legs and giving him water to drink, while the band continue to play.

He applies a towel to his face while she puts one over his back, then helps him change shirts and tidies his hair. With the routine completed, Hagar puts his shades on and heads back onto the stage, telling the camera: “A hundred and fourteen fucking degrees.”

Watch Sammy Hagar Perform 'Poundcake' in Dallas

The clip is captioned: “My faithful trainer working the backstage cool down… we still had a blast. What a great audience.” He later added another post, saying: “Texas has a way of converting you within a couple hours… it was hot as the devil’s crotch tonight but as awesome as rock ’n’ roll gets.”

When Sammy Hagar Knew Alex Van Halen Wouldn’t Talk to Him

Hagar previously said he’d hoped the Best of All Worlds tour would feature Alex Van Halen in any way the drummer wanted to be included. “We reached out to him a dozen times,” he reported. “[W]e made every offer to get together or to just talk or to have breakfast, lunch or dinner. Go to the studio and play. Come to my house or I’ll come to your house. Go ride horses, go sit on the beach. What do you want to do? Let’s just do something. Let’s get together. And nothing.”

He added: “I was saying, ‘He’ll come to a show – he’s got to, in L.A. or something. I’m sure he’ll come.’ But no… he sold all of his equipment. That was his statement. That was like, ‘Nah, I ain’t coming nowhere.’”

Six U.S. shows remain on the tour, with further dates in Japan before wrapping up in Japan on Sept. 23.