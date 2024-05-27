Watch Rolling Stones Play ‘Tell Me Straight’ Live for First Time

The Rolling Stones performed “Tell Me Straight” live for the first time in East Rutherford, New Jersey, last night (May 26).

Keith Richards took lead vocals on the track from 2023 album Hackney Diamonds, while the band also delivered three more tour debuts.

“Bitch,” from 1971 LP Sticky Fingers, has only made one appearance per tour in recent years, while “Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)” – the fan choice song for the night, taken from 1975’s Goats Head Soup – has only been played 13 times this century.

The third debut during the 19-song performance, “Midnight Rambler,” comes from 1969’s Let It Bleed and has been a more regular part of the show. It featured a brief segue into Robert Johnson’s “Come On In My Kitchen.” Videos and the complete set list can be seen below.

The Stones recently added one final show to their North American tour, with tickets for their appearance at Thunder Ridge Nature Reserve, Missouri on July 21 going on general sale on May 31.

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform ‘Tell Me Straight’

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform ‘Bitch’

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform ‘Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)’

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform ‘Midnight Rambler’

Rolling Stones – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ, 5/26/24 – Set List

1. “Start Me Up”

2. “Get Off of My Cloud”

3. “Bitch”

4. “Angry”

5. “Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)”

6. “Wild Horses”

7. “Tumbling Dice”

8. “Whole Wide World”

9. “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

10. “Tell Me Straight”

11. “Little T&A”

12. “Sympathy for the Devil”

13. “Honky Tonk Women”

14. “Midnight Rambler”

15. “Gimme Shelter”

16. “Paint It Black”

17. “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

18. ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven”

19. “(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction”